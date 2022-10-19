Apple Increases iPad mini Prices in Non-US Market

Following the announcement of a new entry-level iPad and iPad Pro models, Apple has hiked the price of existing iPad mini models outside the United States.

On Tuesday, Apple introduced the 10th generation iPad with an all-new design, USB-C charging, and an A14 Bionic chip. The tech giant also announced a new iPad Pro with M2 Chip and a hovering Apple Pencil feature.

Barely 24 hours after the announcement, reports of Apple hiking the iPad mini prices in the non-U.S. market surfaced online.

For example, the 64GB iPad mini rose from £479 to £569 — a 19 percent increase — in the United Kingdom. Similarly, the 256GB model now costs a whopping £749 in the UK, up from £619. Meanwhile, the entry-level iPad with the same storage capacities costs £499 and £649, respectively.

But it’s not just the United Kingdom. Reports suggest similar price hikes across the entire European Union.

In Italy, buyers now have to pay 659 euros for the 64GB iPad min and 859 euros for the 256GB. Before now, both storage sizes cost 559 euros and 729 euros, respectively. That’s an 18 percent price hike.

Modest iPad mini Price Hike in Asian Market

As you may have guessed, the iPad min price increase is worse in the European market than in other non-US regions.

Although Apple increased the tablet’s price in India and the Asia Pacific region, the hike is relatively modest compared to Europe. For example, iPad min prices in Australia have only risen by roughly 11 percent.

It’s worth noting that the price of all iPad models is relatively higher in the United Kingdom than in other markets.

For example, the base iPad Air has increased from £569 to £669. Similarly, the new 12.1 inches M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi model costs $1,099 in the US. On the other hand, buyers in the UK have to pay £1,249.

That said, Apple gave no reason for the iPad mini price hike outside the non-U.S. market. However, Tim Hardwick of MacRumors speculates that it could result from increased costs, rising inflation, and strong dollars.