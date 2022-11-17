Apple Tests iPhone Rapid Security Response Update for the First Time

BY Sriansh

Published 17 Nov 2022

One of the best new iOS 16 features is that Apple gets to push important security updates to compatible iPhones quickly. Called Rapid Security Response update, Apple can deliver important fixes to its users without requiring a full iOS update. And for the first time, Apple tested this functionality for the users on iOS 16.2 Beta 3 earlier this week by releasing iOS 16.2 (a) to the testers. 

While the Rapid Security Response update doesn’t contain any critical fixes (Apple confirmed this in a document), it allowed the company to test the functionality and demonstrate it to the users.  The update, called iOS Security Response 16.2 (a), was made available to iOS 16.2 Beta 3 users. It showed up normally as any other iOS update, available via Settings → General → Software Update

While it showed up normally as any other iOS update, the installation was quick, taking only a couple of minutes to download and prepare, followed by a quick restart. After installing the update, the software shows as iOS 16.2 (a) in the About section of the Settings app. What’s interesting is that users can also uninstall the Rapid Security Response update if they wish to.  

Have you installed iOS 16.2 (a) on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Let us know in the comments section below!

