Best Craigslist Personal Alternatives in 2025

Let’s be blunt. You miss the old Craigslist Personals. It was simple, direct, and anonymous. It was the wild west of online connections, a place where the craigslist community could find anything from missed connections to no-strings-attached fun.

Then, it was gone.

Craigslist was shut down in 2018. The reason? The U.S. Congress passed the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), making websites liable for user content that facilitates sex trafficking. Craigslist decided the risk was too high and pulled the plug. This left a massive void for people searching for genuine Craigslist personals alternatives. But don’t worry, we’ve found the best replacements for what replaced craigslist personals. Our top pick is Adult Friend Finder!

The Top 10 Sites Like Craigslist for Personals

Adult Friend Finder — Best Craigslist Alternative for Casual Encounters Ashley Madison — Best for Discreet Affairs and Private Connections MenNation — Best Craigslist Replacement for Gay and Bi Men BeNaughty — Best for Quick Local Hookups Flirt.com — Best for Lighthearted and Casual Dating Locanto — Best Free Classifieds Alternative to Craigslist DoubleList — Best Direct Replacement for Craigslist Personals Bedpage — Best for Local Personal Ads and Casual Connections Match — Best Craigslist Alternative for Serious Relationships Oodle — Best for Wide-Reach Classifieds and Community Listings

Best Replacements for Craigslist Personals

1. AdultFriendFinder — Best Craigslist Alternative for Casual Encounters

AdultFriendFinder is a titan in the world of casual encounters. With over 90 million members, this platform is less of a simple listings site and more of a massive, active community. It’s one of the oldest and most trusted alternatives for adults seeking casual encounters.

It goes way beyond simple personal ads. You can find matches through forums, live webcams, and specific interest groups. If you want a vibrant community for casual dating and more, this is where you start. Creating a free account is easy, and you can start browsing potential users immediately.

Pros:

Huge and active user base

Multiple ways to connect (chats, videos, forums)

Focuses on casual and open relationships.

Cons:

The interface can feel a bit dated

A paid subscription is needed to unlock the best features.

2. Ashley Madison — Best for Discreet Affairs and Private Connections

Ashley Madison is the go-to alternative to craigslist personals for anyone who values discretion above all else. With over 70 million members worldwide, it has perfected the art of the secret affair and discreet communication. It’s built for people in relationships looking for something on the side.

This site gives you absolute user control. It has strong privacy controls and features designed to protect your identity, like blurring your photos or using a mask. If you want to connect with someone without blowing up your life, Ashley Madison is built to protect your secrets and foster unique relationships.

Pros:

Excellent privacy and security features

A massive global pool of users

Designed for discreet connections.

Cons:

It operates on a credit system, which can get expensive.

Primarily for affairs, so it may not fit everyone’s goals.

3. MenNation — Best Craigslist Replacement for Gay and Bi Men

For gay, bi, and curious men, MenNation is a powerful Craigslist Personal Alternative. It functions as a direct personals platform for this specific community, making it an excellent replacement for the old M4M section. It’s all about making casual connections happen quickly and efficiently.

The focus here is on casual encounters and hookups. You can post ads, browse profiles, and connect with men in your area or around the world. It cuts through the noise of traditional dating apps and gets straight to the point.

Pros:

Large and active user base for gay men

Focused on casual hookups

Good search filters.

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app is available

Some features are behind a paywall.

4. BeNaughty — Best for Quick Local Hookups

BeNaughty is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a straightforward online platform designed for flirting, casual fun, and hookups. Its location-based matching helps you find someone in your local area quickly, which is perfect if you’re looking for a “personal craigslist near me” experience.

The interface is simple and designed for speed. You can connect with people without jumping through hoops or filling out endless questionnaires. It’s about direct action and finding a partner for tonight.

Pros:

Strong local search feature

Easy-to-use interface

Focused on quick and casual flings.

Cons:

The free membership is quite limited.

You may encounter some fake profiles.

5. Flirt.com — Best for Lighthearted and Casual Dating

If you’re looking for something lighthearted and low-pressure, Flirt.com is your spot. This site is designed for singles who want to meet people for fun chats and casual dating. It provides a simple way to browse personal ads from women and men who aren’t looking for anything too serious.

Its user-friendly platform encourages quick interactions with features like “Flirtcasts,” which let you send a pre-written message to multiple people at once. It’s a great option for getting your feet wet in the dating world without commitment.

Pros:

Low-pressure environment

User-friendly features

Great for beginners to online dating.

Cons:

Not as many users as larger platforms

You’ll need a subscription for full messaging.

6. Locanto — Best Free Classifieds Alternative to Craigslist

Locanto is a website similar to craigslist for personal ads because it’s a direct classifieds site. The structure and layout will feel familiar to anyone who used Craigslist. Most importantly, it has a dedicated ‘Casual Encounters’ section designed for exactly what you’re looking for.

This platform supports direct personal ads without forcing you to build complicated profiles. This straightforward interaction is what made the old personals great. You just post what you want and connect with people offering users the same. It’s one of the top classified sites for a reason.

Pros:

Familiar classifieds-style layout

Dedicated section for casual connections

Free to post and browse.

Cons:

Less moderation means you need to be more careful about scams.

7. DoubleList — Best Direct Replacement for Craigslist Personals

DoubleList was launched in 2018 with one specific goal: to become the new craigslist personals replacement. It was created to fill the void left behind, and it does a good job of mimicking that classic, straightforward experience. This is your destination for a new craigslist personals section.

Safety is a big focus here. DoubleList has a strict user verification process, which includes a two-step phone and email check to help keep spam and bots out. The simple, ad-based layout is secure and feels just like the original personals platform you miss.

Pros:

Created specifically as a Craigslist alternative

Strong user verification process

Simple and clean interface.

Cons:

Smaller user base compared to bigger sites, focused primarily on the US.

8. Bedpage — Best for Local Personal Ads and Casual Connections

Bedpage is another classifieds site that serves as a direct replacement for craigslist personals. It offers a wide variety of categories for personal ads, including dating, hookups, and local connections. Its main strength is its simplicity and focus on local ads for every person.

This site has a reputation, so you need to be smart and aware of local laws. It’s a powerful tool for connecting with people, but its hands-off approach means you are responsible for your own safety and vetting the other person.

Pros:

Very similar format to Craigslist

Multiple categories for various needs

No-frills and direct.

Cons:

Limited moderation and verification, so user caution is essential.

9. Match — Best Craigslist Alternative for Serious Relationships

Let’s switch gears. Match is one of the most well-known traditional dating sites, and it’s not for hookups. This is an alternative for those who used Craigslist Personals to find actual serious relationships. It’s a different vibe, but it serves a purpose that part of the old community was looking for.

Instead of simple ads, you get detailed profiles and algorithm-based matching that connects you with people based on shared values and specific interests. If you’re tired of casual flings and want something real, this is one of the best dating apps to try.

Pros:

Excellent for finding serious relationships

High-quality user base

Advanced matching algorithm.

Cons:

Much more time-consuming than personal sites

Requires a subscription for communication.

10. Oodle — Best for Wide-Reach Classifieds and Community Listings

Oodle works as a craigslist alternative personals platform by aggregating listings from various sources. It’s a general classifieds site that has its own community section where you can find ads for casual connections, dating, and friendships. It offers a lot of different services.

Because it pulls from other websites, Oodle has a very wide reach. However, this also means the experience isn’t as curated as a dedicated dating site. It’s a good tool for casting a wide net, but you’ll have to sift through more to find what you want.

Pros:

Aggregates listings from multiple sites for a wider selection

Easy to browse

Includes more than just personals.

Cons:

Less curated experience

Quality can be inconsistent across listings.

Safety Tips for Using Craigslist Personals Alternatives

Your safety is your top priority. When you meet strangers online, you need to be smart. Sex trafficking is a real danger, and your first line of defense is your own judgment. Don’t compromise on your security or comfort level. These tips will help you protect yourself.

8 Essential Safety Tips

Trust your instincts. If a person or an ad feels too good to be true, it probably is. Remove yourself from any situation that feels off. Your gut is your best defense. Never share financial details. Don’t give out your banking info, credit card numbers, or other financial data. Scammers are always looking for easy targets. Keep your personal life private. Do not share your full name, home address, or where you work. Your dating life should be separate from your professional world. Tell a friend or family member your plans. If you’re meeting someone, let a trusted friend know the details: where you’re going, when, and who you’re meeting. Always meet in a public place. Your first meet-up should be somewhere public and well-lit, like coffee shops or a busy restaurant. Use your own transportation. Don’t accept a ride from a stranger on a first date. Drive yourself or use a rideshare service so you control your arrival and departure. Verify your match. Before meeting, do a quick video call to verify the identity of potential matches. This helps protect against catfishing. Block and report suspicious users. If someone acts strangely or makes you uncomfortable, block them and report them to the platform immediately.

6 Red Flags to Watch For

They ask for money. This is the biggest red flag. There is never a legitimate reason for someone you just met online to ask you for financial help. They push for personal info too quickly. If the other side is asking for your home address or other private details early on, be wary. Their story is overly dramatic or inconsistent. Watch out for sob stories that escalate quickly or details that don’t add up. They refuse to have a video call. If they’re interested in meeting you, they should have no problem with a quick video chat to prove they are who they say they are. They send unsolicited explicit photos. This is a sign of poor boundaries and controlling behavior. Don’t feel pressured to respond to their messages. They want to move the conversation off the app immediately. Scammers often try to get your phone number or email right away so their account can’t be tracked or reported. Regularly update your security settings.

FAQs About Craigslist Alternatives

What replaced Craigslist Personals?

No single site perfectly replaced it, but a combination of craigslist alternatives now fills that space. DoubleList was launched specifically to be its successor. Other classified sites like Locanto and dating apps like AdultFriendFinder have become popular options among the new dating apps available.

Why did Craigslist shut down its personals section?

Craigslist personals was shut down in March 2018. This was a direct response to the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), a new law that made websites legally responsible for user-posted content that could facilitate online sex trafficking. The company decided to shut the section rather than risk the liability.

Are there any completely free Craigslist Personals alternatives?

Yes, there are some free options. Facebook Marketplace has a personal section and is completely free to use. You can also try creating a reddit account and exploring communities like r/r4r. However, most dedicated dating websites and apps offer a free version with limited features, requiring you to pay to get the full experience from the site.

How do I stay safe on these personal ad sites?

Staying safe is about being smart and prepared. Always tell a family member or friend your plans before meeting someone new. Meet in a public place, trust your gut, and leave if you feel uncomfortable. For extra security, carrying a personal safety device like pepper spray can provide an added layer of protection and help ensure a positive experience.

Craigslist Personals Alternatives: Final Thoughts

The official Craigslist Personals is gone for good, but its spirit is alive and well. The personal platform has evolved, and now there are countless alternatives for everything from casual hookups and mutually beneficial relationships to serious dating. The right site for you depends on what you’re searching for.

Options like AdultFriendFinder offer a massive community, while DoubleList gives you that nostalgic, classified feel. Explore these personals at your own pace, find one that fits your comfort level, and always put your safety first. The connections are out there waiting for you.

