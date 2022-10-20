Google Message App to Allow Sending Emoji Reactions to iPhones

BY Dave Johnson

Published 20 Oct 2022

Emoji Reactions

Android users will soon be able to add emoji reactions to messages from iPhone users through repetitive SMS texts. 

A recent report suggests that Google will release several important updates on its Android Messages in the coming weeks. That way, user experience on the texting app will be comparable to Meta’s WhatsApp or Apple’s iMessage. 

One such update intends to make emoji reactions more consistent when texting from an Android device to an iPhone.  

CNET reports that Android users can now reply to any text with an emoji. However, conversations not conducted over Rich Communication Services (RCS) will be sent directly as an SMS text describing the emoji.  

So when texting an iPhone user, the message could read as “Dwight reacted with a Crossed Finger to ‘I hope you win the race.’”

According to Jan Jedrzejowicz, Google’s product lead on Messages, the feature will prevent the blocking of emoji reactions from non-RCS conversations. That way, users can enjoy more consistent communication with third-party messaging apps. 

Jedrzejowicz further notes that Apple can decide whether or not to parse those texts into the appropriate emoji reaction on the iPhone. 

Another Ploy to Pressure Apple into Adopting RCS?

Is the new feature another attempt to shame Apple into adopting RCS? Well, maybe. 

For a while, Google has been pressuring Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services on iMessage. 

During its Google I/O earlier in the year, the search giant dedicated an entire segment to explaining why Apple should switch to RCS. Since that didn’t do the trick, Google launched “Get the Message” — a campaign to shame Apple into adopting the messaging standard. 

So it’s not far-fetched that the Messages app feature is a way to pressure the iPhone makers further. 

RCS is a communication protocol that’s set to replace SMS and MMS since it supports more features. These include message encryption, higher-quality photos, and typing indicators. 

Related Articles

New iPad Pro With M2 Chip, Hovering Apple Pencil Feature Announced

Sriansh
Memory chips

Apple Abandons Plan to Buy Memory Chips from China’s YMTC

Dave Johnson
iOS 16 Bug

Another iOS 16 Bug Impacts SIM Card Support on iPhone 14

Dave Johnson
iPhone 14 camera

Apple Fined $19 Million for Continuing Sales of iPhones Without Chargers

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel