Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature a Bigger Camera Bump 

BY Dave Johnson

Published 9 Aug 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera housing system

A new photo provides a look at just how bigger the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera housing is going to be. Spoiler alert — it’s slightly more prominent than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s.

In February, leaked schematics suggested that the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be thicker than the current flagship iPhone, from 3.60mm to 4.17mm. Besides a thicker camera bump, the diagram also showed a larger camera size of up to five percent in each direction. 

Now a new picture from Twitter user @lipilipsi, shared by Majin Bu, supports the report. 

The side-on video shows a slightly larger camera housing on the iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera system. So it’s unlikely that the current flagship iPhone 13 model cases will fit the upcoming iPhone 14 models. 

One question is, how will the more prominent camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max impact picture quality? 

iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Feature a 48-Megapixel Camera 

The slightly prominent camera housing in the upcoming could result in a significant picture quality improvement. 

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro Models could come with a whopping 48-megapixel camera and 8K recording capability. That’s a significant improvement from the current iPhone models’ 12-megapixel and 4K recording. 

The upcoming iPhone will also be capable of high-quality 12-megapixel photos in low-light conditions. 

While the iPhone 14 event is still weeks away, several reports on the upcoming models are already online. For example, a recent rumor suggests that the iPhone 14 base models could feature faster A15 bionic chips

Similarly, another leak predicts that Apple will focus on the larger iPhone sizes this year. Instead of an iPhone 14 mini, we could see a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max alongside the regular models. These include the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. 

Although the exact launch date is still unknown, previous launch iPhone releases suggest a September event. We recommend checking this blog for updates. 

Related Articles

iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have Faster RAM Than Standard Models

Sriansh
iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

Suppliers Start Shipping iPhone 14 Components Ahead of Launch in September

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone white unsplash

All iPhone 14 Models Could Pack Increased 6GB of RAM: TrendForce

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone-14-Pro-Purple-Rear-Flat

Another Report Claims Only iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Sport A16 Bionic

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel