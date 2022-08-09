Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature a Bigger Camera Bump 

A new photo provides a look at just how bigger the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera housing is going to be. Spoiler alert — it’s slightly more prominent than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s.

In February, leaked schematics suggested that the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be thicker than the current flagship iPhone, from 3.60mm to 4.17mm. Besides a thicker camera bump, the diagram also showed a larger camera size of up to five percent in each direction.

Now a new picture from Twitter user @lipilipsi, shared by Majin Bu, supports the report.

The side-on video shows a slightly larger camera housing on the iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera system. So it’s unlikely that the current flagship iPhone 13 model cases will fit the upcoming iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 Pro Max on hands good night pic.twitter.com/PWXKat333Q — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) August 5, 2022

One question is, how will the more prominent camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max impact picture quality?

iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Feature a 48-Megapixel Camera

The slightly prominent camera housing in the upcoming could result in a significant picture quality improvement.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro Models could come with a whopping 48-megapixel camera and 8K recording capability. That’s a significant improvement from the current iPhone models’ 12-megapixel and 4K recording.

The upcoming iPhone will also be capable of high-quality 12-megapixel photos in low-light conditions.

While the iPhone 14 event is still weeks away, several reports on the upcoming models are already online. For example, a recent rumor suggests that the iPhone 14 base models could feature faster A15 bionic chips.

Similarly, another leak predicts that Apple will focus on the larger iPhone sizes this year. Instead of an iPhone 14 mini, we could see a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max alongside the regular models. These include the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max.

Although the exact launch date is still unknown, previous launch iPhone releases suggest a September event. We recommend checking this blog for updates.