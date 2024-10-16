11 Best Background Check Services To Search People

Finding the best background check service is key to learning more about someone’s past or criminal history. Good background check services can tell you what you need to know, whether for keeping safe, checking on a new neighbor, or investigating someone you met online.

There are many options, and we’re here to help you pick the best one. We’ll look at what makes each service conducting background checks stand out, from the detail of its reports to how quickly it provides the information.

Let’s dive in to find the best background check search service for you.

What Is The Best Background Check Site?

Picking the best background check site depends on what you need. Each site offers something special, from quick info to deep details. Here’s a quick look:

11 Best Online Background Check Services

TruthFinder – Best for Detailed Reports

Overview:

TruthFinder is a service that conducts a comprehensive background check and provides access to public records. It offers detailed reports, including personal information, criminal record checks, employment history, etc.

Designed to be user-friendly, it delivers insights into an individual’s background, making it an excellent tool for those looking to verify personal connections or research individuals for safety reasons.

Features:

Access to public records databases

Offers detailed background reports

User-friendly interface

Provides information on criminal record searches, possible relatives, and known associates

Reverse phone lookup services

Options for self-monitoring and personal report removal

Is Truth Finder Legit?

TruthFinder enjoys a strong reputation for its extensive database and the depth of information provided.

It’s recognized for delivering reliable results with a focus on transparency and accuracy. The service operates within the confines of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), making it a legitimate source for conducting background checks, although not for employment screening purposes.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Comprehensive and detailed reports

User-friendly website and app

Multiple search options (name, phone number, email)

Regular updates to database information

Cons:

Subscription-based model can be expensive

Not FCRA compliant for employment, tenant screening

Reports can take longer to compile than some competitors

BeenVerified – Best for Versatile Searches

Overview:

BeenVerified is a user-friendly service emphasizing easy access to public records and personal information. It is designed to help users find more information about people, such as contact details, social media profiles, criminal record checks, etc.

The service aims to facilitate personal and professional vetting processes by providing a comprehensive and simple-to-explore tool.

Features:

Extensive search capabilities, including people search, vehicle lookup, and property search

User-friendly interface accessible via web and mobile app

Access various records, including criminal and court records

Subscription service offers unlimited searches

Provides a clear summary of findings in an easy-to-read report format

Is BeenVerified Legit?

BeenVerified has built a solid reputation for providing accurate and reliable information.

It operates transparently and adheres to legal standards, ensuring that users receive legitimate and up-to-date information.

While it’s not accredited for employment screening due to FCRA regulations, it is highly regarded for personal and professional use outside those contexts.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Broad range of search options and data types

Easy-to-use interface and report presentation

Mobile app enhances accessibility and convenience

Subscription model provides good value with unlimited searches

Cons:

Subscription required for detailed information access

Not suitable for FCRA-compliant needs like employment screening

Some users may find information less comprehensive compared to direct government sources

Instant CheckMate – Best for Quick Results

Overview:

Instant CheckMate is tailored for individuals seeking quick and easy access to public records and background information.

This platform provides detailed reports swiftly with accurate results, covering areas such as criminal record searches, address lookup, and known associates.

It’s particularly noted for its speed and the breadth of its searches, making it a valuable tool for those needing fast checks.

Features:

Fast access to public records and background reports

Includes criminal records, arrest records, and traffic offenses

Offers services like reverse phone lookup and email searches

User-friendly interface with a straightforward report format

Subscription-based with options for different levels of service

Is Instant CheckMate Legit?

Instant CheckMate is recognized for its legitimacy and reliability in providing quick background check services. It maintains a good reputation for speed and accuracy, ensuring users receive timely and precise information.

While it adheres to legal requirements, users must note that it’s not FCRA-compliant for employment or tenant screening purposes.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Quick turnaround time for searches and reports

Comprehensive search options, including criminal and court records

User-friendly design simplifies the search process

Provides detailed reports with various data points

Cons:

Subscription model can be costly for infrequent users

Not suitable for employment or tenant screening (non-FCRA compliant)

Some users report receiving outdated or incomplete information

The Justice Collaborative – Best For Intuitive Background Check

Overview:

The Justice Collaborative is unique when it comes to background checks, focusing primarily on providing insights into legal and criminal justice matters.

This platform is distinct from traditional background check services, offering resources and information to understand and reform the criminal justice system.

It’s a valuable tool for individuals seeking in-depth legal information, policy analysis, and advocacy resources rather than personal screenings.

Features:

Extensive legal and policy research resources

Focus on criminal justice reform and advocacy

Offers insights into public records and legal matters

Provides educational content and analysis on justice-related issues

Engages in advocacy for fair and equitable justice practices

Is The Justice Collaborative Legit?

The Justice Collaborative boasts a reputable standing in legal advocacy and criminal justice reform. It is recognized for its commitment to providing accurate, in-depth analysis and resources to promote justice and equity within the legal system.

Its reputation is built on integrity, reliability, and the pursuit of social justice.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Rich source of legal and policy information

Offers unique insights into the justice system

Provides valuable resources for legal professionals and advocates

Easy and fast screening

Cons:

Not a traditional background check service

Public records search only

Intelius – Best for Comprehensive Data

Overview:

Intelius is a comprehensive background screening service that provides a wide range of information, from personal background checks to public record searches.

Intelius is designed for those who need detailed information about individuals, including contact details, background history, and social network insights. It combines a database with an easy-to-navigate interface, making it a powerful tool for personal and professional inquiries.

Features:

Detailed background checks, including criminal records, financial history, and property records

Advanced search capabilities, including reverse phone lookup and address search.

Subscription service allows for unlimited searches

Provides a detailed report summarizing the findings in a clear format

Offers identity theft protection services as an additional feature

Is Intelius Legit?

Intelius is well-regarded for its reliability and the breadth of information it provides.

With access to an extensive range of data sources, it offers comprehensive reports that users find accurate and useful. Intelius operates within the bounds of privacy laws, ensuring it delivers legitimate and ethical services.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Extensive database with wide-ranging information

User-friendly interface and comprehensive reports

Subscription offers good value with unlimited searches

Additional services like identity protection add value

Cons:

Subscription required for full access to features

Some users find the service costly for long-term use

Reports can sometimes include outdated information

US Search – Best for Affordability

Overview:

US Search is an accessible background check service that prides itself on offering affordable options for accessing public records and personal information.

Ideal for users on a budget, US Search enables investigations into people’s backgrounds, including contact information, criminal records, and property ownership, without needing a subscription. Its ease of use and cost-effectiveness make it a popular choice for one-time or infrequent searches.

Features:

Affordable access to public records

No subscription required for basic searches

Offers detailed reports on criminal records, property records, and more

Simple, user-friendly interface

Option for more in-depth reports at additional cost

Is US Search Legit?

US Search has established itself as a legitimate option for users seeking to perform background checks without committing to a subscription. It is appreciated for its straightforward approach and ability to deliver reliable, albeit sometimes basic, information.

While it might not offer the depth of some subscription-based services, it adheres to privacy laws and provides accurate public record information.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Cost-effective for users with one-time or limited needs

No subscription required for basic access

Straightforward and easy to use

Provides reliable public record information

Cons:

In-depth information requires additional fees

Not as comprehensive as some subscription services

Limited features compared to more expensive competitors

PeopleFinders – Best for User-Friendliness

Overview:

PeopleFinders is a service that conducts searches of public records, aiming to be the go-to solution for finding detailed personal information, including addresses, phone numbers, and criminal backgrounds.

It stands out for its user-friendliness and offers various search options that cater to different needs, from reconnecting with old friends to verifying personal safety.

Features:

Extensive database for people search, criminal records, and reverse phone lookups

User-friendly interface with quick search capabilities

Offers single-report purchases as well as subscription options

Provides detailed reports, including possible relatives and associates

Features an easy opt-out process for users concerned about privacy

Is People Finders Legit?

PeopleFinders is recognized as a legitimate source for accessing public records and conducting personal background checks.

It maintains a positive reputation for accuracy and reliability, offering detailed and comprehensive reports.

The service respects applicable laws and provides a straightforward process for users to remove their information from the site.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Flexible purchase options, appealing to both one-time users and subscribers

Provides comprehensive and detailed reports

Easy-to-use interface enhances search experience

Respectful of privacy concerns with straightforward opt-out

Cons:

Subscription model might not be necessary for infrequent users

Some reports may contain outdated information

Costs can accumulate for users requiring multiple reports

Spokeo – Best for Social Media Tracking

Overview:

Spokeo distinguishes itself as a background check service integrating social media tracking with traditional public record searches. It offers a comprehensive look at an individual’s digital and real-world footprint, making it particularly useful for understanding their online presence and public records.

Spokeo’s interface is designed for ease of use, aiming to provide clear, concise reports that combine online profiles with public records data.

Features:

Combines traditional public record searches with social media insights

User-friendly interface that simplifies the search process

Offers detailed reports that include online profiles, contact information, and public records

Subscription-based service with various levels of access

Provides features like reverse phone lookup and email search

Is Spokeo Legit?

Spokeo is considered a legitimate background check service, particularly noted for integrating social media data. It complies with privacy laws and provides a wealth of information to users seeking to understand someone’s online and offline presence.

While not FCRA-compliant for employment screening, it is a valuable tool for personal research and safety verification.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Unique integration of social media profiles with public records

Clear and easy-to-navigate reports

Useful for a variety of personal and professional research needs

Offers additional search tools like reverse email lookup

Cons:

Subscription required for full access

Not suitable for employment or tenant screening

Information accuracy can vary based on the person’s online presence

Checkr – Best for Employment Screening

Overview:

Checkr revolutionizes the background check industry by focusing on automation and technology to offer fast, accurate, and compliant background check services primarily for employers.

Its platform is designed to simplify the hiring process, integrating seamlessly with many HR software systems to provide quick access to criminal records, driving records, and employment verification.

Checkr is favored by companies ranging from startups to large enterprises for its efficiency and compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Features:

Automated background checks streamline the hiring process

Compliance with FCRA, ensuring reliability and legality

Integrates with multiple HR platforms for ease of use

Offers a variety of checks, including criminal records, education verification, and drug testing

Uses AI to reduce bias in the hiring process

Is Checkr Legit?

Checkr holds a reputable position in the background check market, especially within the employment sector, for its commitment to compliance and innovation.

Its services are designed with legality and fairness in mind, offering employers a legitimate tool for making informed hiring decisions while also working to minimize bias and ensure a fair process for all candidates.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Highly efficient and automated process

Strong focus on compliance and legality

Reduces hiring biases with advanced technology

Wide range of background check options

Cons:

Primarily suited for employers, not individual use

Subscription costs can be high for small businesses

GoodHire – Best for Small Business Use

Overview:

GoodHire offers a comprehensive suite of background check services aimed at employers looking to streamline their hiring process while ensuring compliance with employment laws. Known for its user-friendly interface and excellent customer support, GoodHire simplifies background screening with a clear focus on transparency and accuracy.

From criminal records to drug testing and education verification, GoodHire provides essential services to businesses of all sizes.

Features:

Wide range of employment screening services

Easy-to-use online dashboard and mobile interface

Compliance with FCRA and employment laws

Excellent customer service and support

Offers additional checks like drug screening and international background checks

Is GoodHire Legit?

GoodHire is highly regarded in the industry for its commitment to compliance, accuracy, and customer service. It operates with a high degree of legitimacy, offering businesses a reliable tool for conducting necessary background checks on potential employees. GoodHire’s dedication to transparency and ethical practices further cements its reputation as a trusted partner in employment screening.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Comprehensive and compliant screening services

User-friendly technology and excellent support

Suitable for businesses of all sizes

Additional services cater to diverse employer needs

Cons:

Pricing may be prohibitive for very small businesses

Not designed for individual or non-employment related checks

Some services, like international checks, may require additional time and cost

Sterling Check – Best for Global Checks

Overview:

Sterling Check stands out in the background check industry for its global reach and comprehensive suite of services. Catering to many needs, from pre-employment screening to complex verification services, Sterling offers robust solutions for organizations looking to maintain a safe and compliant workplace.

With advanced technology and a focus on speed and accuracy, Sterling Check is a go-to for companies needing thorough background screening worldwide.

Features:

Extensive global background check capabilities

Offers a wide range of services, including criminal history, credit checks, and drug testing

Advanced technology for quick and accurate screenings

Dedicated to compliance and privacy standards worldwide

Provides industry-specific solutions for healthcare, financial services, and more

Is Sterling Check Legit?

Sterling Check enjoys a prestigious reputation for its comprehensive services and international capabilities. It is recognized for its commitment to accuracy, speed, and compliance, making it a reliable choice for organizations needing background checks on a global scale.

Sterling’s dedication to high standards and privacy compliance further enhances its legitimacy in the field.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Wide-ranging and thorough background checks

Global reach for international screenings

High compliance with legal standards

Industry-specific solutions enhance relevance and effectiveness

Cons:

Costs can be higher, especially for global checks

The extensive range of services may be more than some smaller businesses need

Processing times can vary for more in-depth international verifications

Background Check FAQs

What Can You See On A Background Check?

A background check typically includes personal identification details, criminal records, employment history, education verification, credit history (with consent), driving records, and possibly social media activity.

What Background Check Do Most Employers Use?

Most employers use comprehensive background checks that include criminal records, employment history, and education verification. The specific service often depends on the job’s requirements and the employer’s preference.

How Can I Check If I Have A Criminal Record?

You can check if you have a criminal record by requesting a copy of your criminal history from a state or federal repository, using an online background check service, or checking court records where you have lived or been arrested.

What Does A Background Check Site Do?

A background check site compiles and provides access to public records and other databases to offer information on individuals’ backgrounds, including criminal records, employment history, and more.

How Much Does A Background Check Site Cost?

The cost varies widely, from around $10 to $100 per report, depending on the search depth. Subscription services for ongoing access can also vary, typically starting from around $20 to $50 per month.

Conclusion on Best Background Check Services

In this review, we’ve explored a variety of background check services, assessing them based on their features, ease of use, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.

We considered the types of searches they offer, the depth and breadth of the data they can access, their compliance with legal standards, and their overall reputation and reliability.

The right background check service can provide invaluable insights from personal inquiries to employment vetting. Among the many options, five services stand out for their distinct strengths and offerings:

Each service caters to different needs, from detailed investigations and legal insights to quick checks and versatile searches.

Whether you’re an employer vetting a potential hire, an individual researching a new neighbor, or someone curious about what’s on you, these top background check services offer a reliable way to access the information you need.