Best Feminized Seed Banks: Knowing 7 Top Cannabis Seed Banks



When looking for the best-feminized seed banks, it is important to pick ones with good, trustworthy genes and that offer great customer service.

This guide discusses seven highly rated seed banks famous for their high-quality feminized seeds. It’s designed to help new or experienced growers find the perfect seeds for their projects.

Stick with us as we review these top seed banks that sell feminized seeds in detail. By the end, you’ll know enough to decide where to buy your seeds and why Seed Supreme is our top choice.

7 Top Cannabis Seed Banks

Let’s explore our top picks for the best cannabis seed banks. Here are our highly recommended options for sourcing quality marijuana seeds.

Seed Supreme – Best Cannabis Seed Bank Overall

Overview

Seed Supreme reigns supreme (pun intended) as a leading cannabis seed bank in the United States. They’ve been recognized for two years running as the #1 seed bank by major publishers, solidifying their reputation for quality and customer satisfaction.

Seed Supreme offers a selection of more than 500+ high-quality strains at unbeatable prices, making it an attractive option for both experienced growers and beginners. They sweeten the deal with free seeds on every order, and to top it off, shipping is fast and completely free – a win-win for any budget.

Reputation

Seed Supreme’s reputation as the leading US Seedbank is not just a claim; it’s backed by accolades from major publishers over the past two years.

Customers consistently praise the company for its exceptional customer support, prompt and complimentary shipping, and the assurance of a germination guarantee accompanying every purchase.

Seeds Variety

When it comes to seed selection, Seed Supreme is in a league of its own. They have the largest selection of cannabis seeds available anywhere. This impressive variety is achieved through collaboration with renowned breeders, ensuring you’ll find the perfect strain to suit your needs and preferences

Their diverse inventory includes feminized seeds, autoflowering seeds, and beyond, ensuring a perfect match for every grower’s preferences. If you’re looking for a specific type of high, flavor profile, or growth characteristics, Seed Supreme is likely to have it.

Shipping and Delivery Policies

Seed Supreme understands that getting your seeds quickly and discreetly is important. The best part about Seed Supreme is that they breed their own seeds, which means they can offer fast and free shipping on all orders in the USA because they have full control of the seeds they are sourcing.

You can enjoy the convenience of having your seeds delivered directly to your doorstep without any additional shipping costs eating into your budget. Trust Seed Supreme to deliver your seeds securely and on time.

Seed Quality and Genetics

Seed Supreme doesn’t cut corners when it comes to seed quality. They source their seeds only from the most respected breeders in the cannabis industry while also breeding their own classic and exotic strains, subjecting them to stringent quality control measures to ensure robust genetics and optimal viability.

This meticulous selection process guarantees high-quality genetics for successful cultivation. With top-notch genetics, you can expect healthy plant growth, potent harvests, and buds bursting with flavor and aroma.

With Seed Supreme, growers can rest assured that they’re receiving seeds of the highest caliber, primed for successful cultivation.

Customer Support and Service

Seed Supreme prioritizes exceptional customer service and is consistently rated the best in the industry. Their knowledgeable and helpful team is always available to answer your questions, no matter how big or small.

For added peace of mind, Seed Supreme offers a germination guarantee with every order. If your seeds don’t sprout, they’ll be replaced, ensuring a risk-free experience.

Payment Options and Security Measures

Seed Supreme understands the importance of secure transactions. They offer a variety of secure payment options to ensure your financial information is always protected.

Seed Supreme secure payment options include credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency. You can shop with confidence knowing your transactions are safe and secure.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Unbeatable prices

Free seeds with every order

Fast and free shipping

Widest selection of strains

Excellent customer service

Germination guarantee

Cons:

Payment options may be perceived as limited

Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best for Beginner Growers

Overview

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a seed bank specializing in strong genetics, grow kits and grow guides, aiming to make growing your own marijuana accessible and enjoyable, even for beginners. They offer a variety of easy-to-germinate seeds, many with feminized traits and autoflowering properties, simplifying the growing process.

They even have a Cannabis Growing Podcast with their Grow Expert, Kyle Kushman.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offer germination guarantee, so you can cultivate your own cannabis with confidence. With their wide selection of seeds and easy ordering process, cultivating your own cannabis has never been easier.

Reputation

Homegrown Cannabis Co. has built a solid reputation for providing high-quality seeds and exceptional customer service. They are known for their high-quality seeds, reliable germination rates, and exceptional customer service.

Homegrown Cannabis Co.is a trusted source for beginners entering the world of cannabis cultivation, and their commitment to offering informative resources ensures you have the tools you need to succeed in your first grow.

Seeds Variety

Unlike some seed banks that focus on a narrow range of options, Homegrown Cannabis Co. has a wide selection of seeds. This gives you the flexibility to choose from regular, feminized, and autoflowering varieties.

Regular seeds offer the most genetic diversity, while feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce female plants (the ones that produce bud). Autoflowering varieties are known for being low-maintenance and transitioning from the vegetative to flowering stage automatically, regardless of the light cycle.

If you’re looking for a specific type of high, flavor profile, or growth characteristics, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is likely to have something that fits the bill.

Shipping and Delivery Policies

Homegrown Cannabis Co. understands the importance of discretion and security when it comes to ordering seeds. They offer a variety of shipping options, including free shipping on orders that meet a certain minimum amount, backed by their germination guarantee. Homegrown Cannabis Co. utilize discreet and secure packaging to ensure your order arrives unnoticed and unopened.

Seed Quality and Genetics

Homegrown Cannabis Co. doesn’t cut corners when it comes to seed quality. They source their seeds from reputable and experienced breeders, so you can be confident you’re getting top-notch genetics.

These processes ensure you receive seeds with robust genetics, increasing the likelihood of healthy plant growth, potent bud production, and success in your cannabis cultivation journey.

Customer Support and Service

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is dedicated to assisting customers with any questions or concerns they may have about growing their own cannabis. Their trained team ensures accurate responses and excellent service, aiming to reply within 24 to 48 hours.

The FAQ section on their website provides answers to common queries about shipping, payments, and more. Customers can explore growing guides for tips on maximizing plant yield. For custom support, customers can reach out via email, chat, or the online contact form.

Payment Options and Security Measures

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offer different payment options to make ordering convenient and secure. Whether you prefer to pay by card, eCheck, mail, or telephone, they got you covered. Their secure checkout process ensures that your payment information is safe and protected.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Wide variety of beginner-friendly seeds

Easy germination with germination guarantee

Excellent customer service for expert guidance

Discreet and secure shipping for safe delivery

High-quality genetics for successful cultivation

Grow Guides and Expert Podcast

Cons:

Limited shipping options for international customers

Some payment methods may not be available in certain regions

ILGM – Best for First-Time Growers

Overview

Ilgm (I Love Growing Marijuana) offers an inviting platform for novices, featuring resources and a selection of high-quality and regular seeds tailored to new cultivators.

Their user-friendly approach demystifies the growing process, providing step-by-step guidance and straightforward educational content to empower new entrants in cannabis cultivation.

Reputation

Ilgm’s reputation is particularly strong among beginners thanks to its focus on education and support. Online forums and social media are filled with positive feedback about the ease of use of their website and the success of their seeds, reflecting the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and cultivation success.

Seeds Variety

The seed selection at Ilgm is curated to suit those new to growing, featuring more forgiving strains and easier to manage.

This includes options resistant to common mistakes made by new growers, such as over or under-watering, and strains requiring less maintenance, making them ideal for those still learning about plant care.

Shipping and Delivery Policies

Ilgm offers free shipping to customers in the United States and Europe, with a strong commitment to privacy and discretion.

Their delivery guarantee ensures that customers receive their seeds, with replacements sent in case of delivery issues, which significantly reduces the risk for new growers making their first purchase.

Seed Quality and Genetics

The seeds from Ilgm are selected not only for their ease of growth but also for their breeding genetic robustness, which ensures that even inexperienced growers can achieve a successful crop.

The company tests seeds extensively to ensure they meet high standards of germination and yield, which is crucial for building confidence in new growers.

Customer Support and Service

Ilgm’s customer service is geared towards supporting beginners, with numerous tutorials, guides, and a responsive support team.

Their proactive approach to customer care helps to address issues before they become significant problems, thereby ensuring a better growing experience.

Payment Options and Security Measures

Payment methods at Ilgm include secure options like credit card payments, bank transfers, and Bitcoin. The inclusion of Bitcoin focuses on a modern audience and offers an added layer of anonymity, which can appeal to those concerned about privacy.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Extensive resources and support for beginners

Free shipping to the U.S. and Europe with a delivery guarantee

Focused selection of easy-to-grow feminized seeds

Cons:

Limited selection compared to larger seed banks

Higher prices can be a barrier for some beginners

Primarily targets new rather than experienced growers

Crop King Seeds – Best for International Availability

Overview

Its global reach distinguishes Crop King Seeds. It offers a wide variety of feminized cannabis seeds that are accessible to customers worldwide.

Their extensive seed selection and flexible shipping options support their commitment to serving a diverse international customer base, making them a go-to provider for growers in many different countries.

Reputation

With years of operation, this seed bank has built a solid reputation for reliability and seed quality.

Their presence in multiple countries and partnerships with local distributors ensure that they can offer consistent service and product availability worldwide, which is often highlighted in customer reviews.

Seeds Variety

Crop King Seeds has a robust catalog of feminized seeds, including medicinal CBD strains and high-yielding THC varieties.

Their selection is regularly updated to include new genetics and popular demand strains, which helps them cater to both commercial and hobbyist cultivators regardless of location.

Shipping and Delivery Policies

Their international shipping capabilities are among the best in the industry, and their discreet packaging helps minimize the risk of customs interference.

However, customers are advised that they are responsible for understanding their local laws, as Crop King Seeds cannot guarantee delivery in countries with strict cannabis seed regulations.

Seed Quality and Genetics

This cannabis seed bank focuses on genetic stability and maximizing germination rates, which are critical for cultivators looking for reliable crop outcomes.

Each strain undergoes thorough testing to ensure it meets their high standards before being included in their lineup, which is crucial for maintaining quality across such a broad product range.

Customer Support and Service

Crop King Seeds’ customer support team is available 24/7 and provides assistance in multiple languages to suit to its international clientele.

This support extends from order inquiries to cultivation advice, ensuring customers can access knowledgeable assistance whenever needed.

Payment Options and Security Measures

Crop King Seeds accepts various payment methods, including credit cards, e-transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

It utilizes advanced encryption to secure customer data and transactions, providing peace of mind for customers making purchases from around the world.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Broad international shipping coverage

Comprehensive selection of feminized seeds

24/7 multilingual customer support

Cons:

Potential for customs issues in restrictive countries

Slightly higher price points due to international focus

Fluctuating availability of certain strains

Rocket Seeds – Best for Customer Support

Overview

Rocket Seeds is recognized for its exceptional customer service, which supports a wide array of feminized seeds suitable for various climatic conditions and growing preferences.

Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their proactive support and extensive educational resources, which help cultivators achieve their cultivation goals.

Reputation

The reputation of Rocket Seeds is anchored in their customer-first approach, with numerous testimonials praising their responsive and knowledgeable support team.

This reputation is critical in the competitive cannabis seed bank market, attracting novice and experienced cultivators seeking reliable support.

Seeds Variety

Rocket Seeds offers diverse feminized seeds, including specialty strains for specific growing conditions and preferences.

Their inventory includes regular cannabis seeds for indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse cultivation, providing options for all types of cultivators and ensuring that customers can find the perfect seeds for their unique setups.

Shipping and Delivery Policies

They prioritize efficient and discreet shipping, with various options tailored to the needs of international customers.

While they strive to provide fast delivery times, the actual duration can depend on the destination and the effectiveness of local postal services.

Seed Quality and Genetics

At Rocket Seeds, cannabis seed quality and genetic integrity are paramount. Each seed batch is carefully monitored for quality control, ensuring high germination rates and genetic purity.

This attention to detail ensures that customers receive seeds capable of producing high-quality male and female plants.

Customer Support and Service

Rocket Seeds excels in customer service, offering detailed growth advice and personalized support through various channels.

Their team is trained to handle various issues, from germination trouble to cultivation questions, ensuring every customer has the support they need to succeed.

Payment Options and Security Measures

Secure payment options, including major credit cards and digital payments, ensure safe and convenient transactions.

Rocket Seeds also prioritizes protecting customer information and employing up-to-date security measures to safeguard personal details.

2fast4Buds – Best for Autoflower Varieties

Overview

2fast4Buds is specifically celebrated for its extensive selection of autoflower seeds, which are popular among growers for their short growing cycles and reduced maintenance needs.

Their focus on auto-flowering varieties meets the demand of cultivators looking for quick-turnaround crops that are easier to manage.

Reputation

Their reputation as a top seed bank for auto-flowering feminized seeds is supported by glowing reviews from customers who appreciate the quality and variety of their offerings.

This specialization has allowed them to carve out a niche in the market, attracting both amateur and professional cultivators.

Seeds Variety

The cannabis seed bank boasts an impressive array of auto-flowering feminized seeds, which includes high-THC strains, CBD-rich varieties, and unique terpene profiles.

This diversity ensures that all growers can find seeds that suit their specific growing conditions and desired plant characteristics.

Shipping and Delivery Policies

2fast4Buds offers reliable shipping with an emphasis on speed and discretion. Their shipping policies are designed to ensure that seeds arrive safely and in a timely manner, with options available for expedited shipping for customers who need their seeds quickly.

Seed Quality and Genetics

The auto-flowering seeds from 2fast4Buds are renowned for their genetic stability and consistent performance, which are crucial for growers relying on the predictable behavior of autoflowering seeds and plants.

Each strain is rigorously tested to ensure it performs well under various environmental conditions.

Customer Support and Service

Customer support at 2fast4Buds is geared towards providing detailed cultivation advice, particularly for autoflowering strains.

Their service includes personalized tips for maximizing yield and quality, which is invaluable for growers new to autoflowering varieties.

Payment Options and Security Measures

The cannabis seed bank accepts various payment methods, including traditional and digital options, ensuring accessibility for a diverse customer base.

They employ modern security technologies to protect transactional and personal data, providing a secure shopping experience for all customers.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Specialization in high-quality autoflowering seeds

Fast and discreet shipping options

Comprehensive customer support for autoflower cultivation

Cons:

Limited non-autoflowering seed options

Higher prices due to specialized offerings

Sometimes limited stock due to high demand

True North Seed Bank – Best for Genetic Diversity

Overview

True North Seed Bank excels in providing a wide array of genetically diverse feminized cannabis seeds, suiting to a global audience of cultivators seeking various female plants, traits, and cultivation challenges.

Their commitment to genetic diversity is evident in their extensive catalog, which includes rare and hard-to-find strains.

Reputation

The reputation of True North is built on its ability to supply a vast selection of high-quality, genetically diverse seeds.

Customers often commend them for the authenticity and purity of their strains, which is essential for breeders and those seeking specific cannabinoid profiles.

Seeds Variety

They offer one of the most comprehensive selections of feminized seeds, encompassing a range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and growth characteristics.

This variety allows cultivators to experiment with different strains and optimize their setups for specific outcomes, whether for medical, recreational, or commercial purposes.

Shipping and Delivery Policies

True North offers worldwide shipping to maintain its seeds’ viability during transit.

They use advanced packaging techniques to protect seeds from environmental factors and ensure they arrive in optimal condition, although delivery times can vary based on the destination.

Seed Quality and Genetics

Their feminized marijuana seeds are sourced from reputable breeders and undergo stringent quality control measures to ensure high germination rates and genetic fidelity.

This meticulous approach to seed selection helps maintain the integrity of their strains and provides customers with reliable starting material for their cultivation efforts.

Customer Support and Service

The customer support team at True North is well-versed in the specifics of their diverse seed offerings, providing valuable insights and assistance to customers making selections or experiencing cultivation issues. This high level of service enhances customer satisfaction and fosters a loyal customer base.

Payment Options and Security Measures

True North accepts various forms of payment, including credit cards, digital payments, and wire transfers, accommodating a wide range of customer preferences.

They prioritize security, implementing robust measures to protect customer information and ensure the confidentiality of transactions.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Extensive selection of genetically diverse seeds

Advanced packaging for international shipping

Knowledgeable customer support for diverse strain inquiries

Cons:

Premium pricing for exotic and rare strains

Variable shipping times to international locations

Occasional challenges with stock availability due to high demand

Advantages of Buying from Top Feminized Seed Banks

Purchasing from a reputable seed bank ensures you receive high-quality feminized seeds with proven genetics.

These feminized marijuana seeds offer a higher germination rate, crucial for successful cultivation.

Benefits of the Best Seed Banks

Quality Assurance: Reputable seed banks often guarantee seed germination, ensuring you get what you pay for.

Wide Selection: Top seed banks offer a diverse array of strains, allowing growers to choose specific characteristics like flavor, potency, and growth patterns.

Expert Support: Established seed banks provide customer support and detailed grow guides, which are invaluable for beginners and experienced cultivators.

Best Feminized Seed Banks: Choosing Criteria

When selecting the best-feminized seed banks, several critical factors must be considered to ensure optimal cultivation success and genetic integrity:

Genetics and Strain Selection: The genetic makeup of the feminized seeds is important as it determines the plant’s resilience, yield, potency, and flavor profile. Reputable cannabis seed banks should offer various genetically stable feminized seeds that suits to different cultivation conditions and personal preferences. Reputation of the Seed Bank: A seed bank’s reputation is a strong indicator of the quality and reliability of its products. Look for banks that have received positive user reviews and are known for their commitment to customer satisfaction and quality control. Germination Rate: The germination rate is crucial as it indicates the likelihood of the seeds developing into healthy plants. Reputable providers often guarantee high germination rates, ensuring you get value for your money. Seed Quality: High-quality seeds result in robust plant growth. Quality can be assessed by the appearance of the seeds (mature and undamaged) and by customer testimonials regarding past growth successes. Customer Support and Service: Customer service can significantly enhance your growing experience. Look for a reputable seed bank that offers detailed grow information, responsive support, and resources like growing guides or forums. Shipping and Delivery Policies: Since cannabis laws vary by location, it is important to choose a seed bank that offers discreet and reliable shipping and clear policies regarding delivery times and shipping costs. Payment Options and Security Measures: To protect your transactions and personal information, a variety of secure payment options and strict privacy policies are essential.

Most Popular Feminized Seeds

Northern Lights Feminized Seeds

Characteristics: Northern Lights is one of the most famous cannabis strains known for its resilience and ease of growth. It is a predominantly Indica strain, ensuring a short flowering time and compact size suitable for indoor cultivation.

Benefits: It offers profound relaxation effects and is suitable for evening use. Its buds are dense, resinous, and highly potent.

Cultivation Tips: This strain prefers cooler temperatures and can be quite forgiving for beginners. Adequate spacing is essential to prevent mold in denser foliage areas.

Blue Dream Feminized Seeds

Characteristics: Blue Dream combines the best Indica and Sativa effects, making it a popular choice for recreational and medicinal users. It grows tall and can produce high yields, especially when grown outdoors.

Benefits: Known for its euphoric and uplifting effects that can help manage stress and pain.

Cultivation Tips: Requires training and space to thrive. It is relatively resistant to pests and mold, making it a good choice for less controlled environments.

White Widow Feminized Seeds

Characteristics: White Widow is a well-balanced hybrid that has been popular since the 1990s. It’s known for its sturdy growth and high resin production.

Benefits: Provides a powerful burst of euphoria and energy, igniting conversation and creativity.

Cultivation Tips: It’s especially suitable for hydroponic setups but does well in soil. Regular pruning helps manage its bushy growth and optimizes light penetration for lower branches.

Girl Scout Cookies Feminized Seeds

Characteristics: This strain is celebrated for its sweet and earthy aroma and strong THC levels. Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) grow into tall, slender plants with colorful leaves.

Benefits: Offers a relaxing high, often used for therapeutic purposes like treating chronic pain and depression.

Cultivation Tips: Due to its lanky growth pattern, GSC often requires support during flowering to hold up its heavy buds.

Each strain offers unique characteristics and benefits, making it popular with growers interested in feminized seeds. Selecting the right strain involves considering your growing environment, experience level, and what you hope to achieve with your female plants.

Buying on Best Cannabis Seed Banks Legally Online

To legally buy cannabis seeds online, consider the following steps:

Verify Local Laws: Check the cannabis laws in your state to ensure that purchasing seeds online is legal. Be aware of the quantity limits and the purposes (medical or recreational) for which you are allowed to grow cannabis.

Choose Reputable Seed Banks: Purchase seeds from reputable online seed banks. These businesses usually ensure compliance with state laws and offer guarantees on seed quality and discreet shipping methods.

Privacy and Discretion: Look for online sellers that offer discreet packaging and payment methods that protect your privacy.

Shipping Concerns: Ensure that the seed bank does not ship across state lines if it complies with federal law. Some online seed banks have measures in place to restrict shipping to states where it is not legal to possess cannabis seeds.

Feminized Seed Banks FAQs

Are Cannabis Seeds Legal In All US States?

No, cannabis seeds are not legal in all US states. Their legality depends on the specific state laws governing cannabis use, possession, and cultivation. Always check your local regulations.

Can I Transport Cannabis Seeds Across State Lines?

No, transporting cannabis plant seeds across state lines is illegal under federal law, regardless of the cannabis laws in the origin or destination states.

How Can I Buy Cannabis Seeds Legally?

To legally purchase cannabis seeds, ensure that your state laws allow the possession and sale of cannabis seeds. Buy from reputable online cannabis seed banks that comply with local regulations and ensure transactions occur within the state where it’s legal.

Can I Grow Cannabis from Seeds Bought Online?

Yes, you can grow cannabis from seeds bought online if it is legal to cultivate cannabis in your state. If yes, knowing how a cannabis plant looks like in each life state may be useful in your cultivating journey.

Also, ensure the seeds are bought from a reputable marijuana seed bank that complies with state laws.

Are There Restrictions on How Many Cannabis Seeds I Can Buy?

Yes, some states impose restrictions on the quantity of cannabis seeds you can purchase and possess. It’s important to check the specific limits set by your state’s cannabis regulations.

Is It Legal to Buy Cannabis Seeds for Medicinal Use?

In states where medicinal cannabis is legal, buying cannabis seeds for medicinal purposes is generally allowed.

However, you may need to comply with additional regulations, such as obtaining a medical cannabis card.

Final Thoughts on Feminized Seed Banks

After comparing the top five feminized marijuana seeds and seed banks, Seed Supreme emerges as the standout choice. They provide rare genetics, offering over 400 feminized strains for both recreational and medical users seeking specific cannabinoid profiles and plant characteristics.

Seed Supreme is recognized for the quality and reliability of its seeds. It meticulously tests its seeds to ensure consistency and viability, crucial for growers seeking predictable results.

Additionally, Seed Supreme provides excellent customer service, offering support and detailed guides to assist both beginners and experienced growers achieve successful cultivation.

Seed Supreme surpasses seed variety, genetic quality, and customer service expectations compared to other reviewed seed banks.

This aligns perfectly with the preferences outlined in our buyer’s guide, making Seed Supreme the ideal choice for growers who prioritize variety and quality in their feminized cannabis seeds.

Chocolope – Best for Sativa Lovers

Chocolope is a sativa-dominant strain known for its sweet chocolatey flavor and uplifting effects. The popular strain has won over 10 awards, including the High Times Strain of the Year. Chocolope is a cross of the Cannalope Haze and OG Chocolate Thai.

The crossing results in an earthy aroma with a sweetness that gradually intensifies when lit. It’s also common to experience undertones of chocolate, pastry, and coffee with this strain. Expect your Chocolope seeds to develop large and heavy nugs.

Recommended Product – Best for Sativa Enthusiasts

Chocolope is an excellent choice for those who appreciate the invigorating effects of sativa strains. Its uplifting and energetic high makes it ideal for daytime use. Smoking Chocolope allows you to experience its earthy aroma, pastry, and chocolate undertones.

Potency

Chocolope boasts a moderate to high THC content, typically ranging from 17% to 22%. This makes the strain ideal if you’re after a powerful cerebral high. As a Sativa-dominant strain, Chocolope will uplift your moods, making it ideal for daytime use.

Variety

This strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid, a cross between Chocolate Thai and Cannalope Haze. Growers appreciate the strain’s ease of growth and availability. It’s the ideal blend if you’re after a flavorful strain to spice up your day.

Taste & Aroma

Chocolope delights the senses with a sweet, earthy aroma and a rich chocolatey flavor, making each puff a treat. Although not the most flavorful strain out there, it’s ideal if you’re after a mild aroma that comes with pastry and chocolate undertones.

Growing Difficulty

Chocolope is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for growers of all experience levels. The trick is to ensure you give your plant enough space to grow. This is because Chocolope tends to grow big.

Flowering Time

Expect Chocolope to flower during the 9 to 11-week flowering stage.

Yield

Indoor: Up to 600 grams per square meter.

Outdoor: Around 1000 grams per plant.

Effects

Chocolope delivers an uplifting and cerebral high. It’s a potent strain that is best suited for experienced users. For beginners, it’s best to use the strain in small amounts as your body acclimates.

Medicinal Value

It’s often used to combat stress, depression, and fatigue. Although the CBD levels are typically low, the strain can come in handy in terms of relieving fatigue. It’s also known to ease the symptoms of depression.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Uplifting effects, making it suitable for daytime use

Generous yields as you can get up to 1000 g per plant

Mild chocolate flavor

Easy to grow

Cons:

May induce anxiety in high doses

Takes longer than more strains to flower

THC percentage may be too high for beginners

Pricing

Chocolope seeds are moderately priced DNA genetics. The prices on the autoflower seed bank range from $80-$170, depending on your pack type. They typically come in packs of 5,10,15, and 20 seeds.