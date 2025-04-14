Top 8 Best CrushOn.AI Alternatives: Sites & Apps

CrushOn.AI is a fast rising AI chatbot known for its advanced AI characters with human-like chatting capabilities. The platform offers a wide range of personalities and supports both SFW and NSFW interactions, which makes it one of the most versatile tools in the industry.

There is no denying CrushOn.AI’s excellence. However, there are several tools that boast similar features to CrushOn.AI. In this article, we will review the top 8 best CrushOn.AI alternatives. We’ll consider factors such as pricing, character customization, and available features.

Ready? Let’s get started.

Top 8 Websites & Apps Like CrushOn.AI

Want to find great websites and apps like CrushOn.AI for sexting or fantasy adventures? Here’s a roundup of the top AI chatbot platforms you can use:

Candy.ai – Best for Unrestricted AI Chats GirlfriendGPT – Best for AI Girlfriend Experience FapAI – Best for Emotional Support DreamGF – Best for Creative Storytelling Privee AI – Best for Voice & NSFW Chats Dittin AI – Best for Romantic AI Companions Tavern AI – Best for Anime Character Chats Muah.AI – Best for AI Roleplay & Customization

1. Candy.ai – Best for Unrestricted AI Chats

Key Features

AI Characters – A large number of AI characters with lifelike virtual personalities.

Unfiltered AI Chat –Unrestricted conversations NSFW and SFW.

Image & Video Generation – Users can generate realistic visuals.

Custom & Realistic AI Characters – Users can customize characters.

AI Phone Calls –Allows voice conversations for deeper connections.

Multiple Language Support – AI chatbots support multiple languages.

Candy.ai is an advanced AI tool that lets you access, create, and interact with AI characters. Each character comes with unique appearances, personalities, and interests, offering a personalized experience.

It supports both text-based conversations and voice messaging, enhancing the quality of interactions. Unlike CrushOn.AI, Candy.aiI includes a built-in AI image generator for added immersion. You also have the freedom to design custom AI characters, including those suited for NSFW chats.

With a focus on privacy, the platform offers both free and premium features. Its fun roleplaying choices and interactive design make it a great CrushOn.AI alternative.

Pros

Specializes in NSFW conversations

Realistic and anime-style characters

Supports photos, audio, and AI voice messages

Supports video generation

Big on user privacy and security

Cons

Subscription needed to unlock all features

Some chats sound unnatural

2. GirlfriendGPT – Best for AI Girlfriend Experience

Key Features

Advanced AI Companionship – Bots can handle advanced conversations.

Memory Integration – AI can remember past chats with ease.

Image Generation – Allows users to create visuals.

Customizable Personalities –You can customize AI companion’s traits to match your preferences.

Voice Interaction – Enjoy interactive voice chats for a more immersive experience.

GirlfriendGPT is a top NSFW AI chatbot designed for roleplaying and steamy adult conversations. It gives you access to a wide range of characters with different personality traits. You can also customize the characters to suit your unique preferences.

The platform allows for voice interactions and a retrievable chat history in case you want to revisit past conversations. It also supports AI-driven personalization, where characters adapt to your preferences. You’ll also find the browsing experience seamless thanks to its intuitive interface.

Pros

Highly customizable AI companions

Supports voice interactions

Advanced privacy features

Wide variety of AI characters

Easy to set up and use

Cons

Mostly NSFW content

Access to all features requires a subscription

3. FapAI – Best for Emotional Support

Key Features

Sexting Characters – Designed for intimate, AI-driven conversations.

Diverse Roleplay Scenarios – Allows you to explore a variety of sexting experiences.

Voice Chat – Users can enjoy real-time, interactive voice conversations.

FapAI is a top alternative to CrushOn.AI for NSFW chats. There are no restrictions to what you can text the different AI characters. The platform boasts a rich collection of male and female virtual characters with each having their unique personalities.

Did we mention that Fap AI allows you to chat via voice messaging? Yep, you can listen to your favorite characters respond with real voices. But you’ll need to purchase tokens to access this feature, though.

FapAI is easy to use and navigate. However, it has fewer customization options than CrushOn. If you want an easy way to explore AI-driven virtual relationships and adult chat, you might want to try out Fap AI.

Pros

Diverse AI characters

Ability to regenerate chat responses

Supports voice-enabled chats

Accessible without requiring an account

Advanced chat capability

Cons

Limited selection of AI characters

Not feature-rich

Premium features require a subscription

4. DreamGF – Best for Creative Storytelling

Key Features

Realistic AI Girlfriend – Allows you to engage in lifelike, interactive conversations.

Fully Customizable – Easy to personalize appearance and personality.

Date Scenarios & Roleplay – packed with romantic scenarios for mood setting.

Adaptive AI – Learns and adapts to your preferences.

DreamGF is arguably one of the most popular NSFW AI platforms. It’s similar to CrushOn.AI, only that it focuses more on building emotional connections through advanced storytelling. It has many AI characters, each with unique, customizable traits. Finding an AI tool for NSFW chats has never been easier.

In addition to voice calls with AI characters, Dream GF allows you to customize AI personalities. You can also generate NSFW images, and even choose how the characters appear, though you’ll need to pay to unlock these features.

DreamGF offers voice-based interactions, making the experience even more immersive and engaging.

Pros

Intuitive and easy-to-use interface

Advanced AI

Gifting feature

Easy to favorite characters

Cons

Subscription cost is relatively high

Support team not the most responsive

5. Privee AI – Best for Voice & NSFW Chats

Key Features

Diverse AI Characters – Wide selection of unique characters.

Immersive Roleplay – Chat bots can engage in interactive and lifelike storytelling.

AI Studio – Helps users to create unique characters and stunning images.

Advanced Search – Allows you to find your ideal AI partner.

Interactive Posts – Take part in dynamic, real-time discussions.

Mobile App – Access your AI girlfriend anytime, anywhere.

Privee AI needs no introduction when discussing top AI chatting tools. It features many AI characters, both realistic and anime-based. You get to choose your preferred categories from romance to RPG, adventure, and even games. Additionally, it features a group chat category where you can indulge in adult-themed conversations in different settings.

The platform integrates a state of the art AI Studio, which allows you to generate different images. Through the studio, you can create custom characters, set up group chats, and craft unique storylines.

Pros:

User friendly interface

Wide selection of AI companions

Possible to generate and share images

Responsive to user input

Perfect for dynamic conversations

Cons:

Some features need payment to unlock

Some AI interactions feel plastic

6. Dittin AI – Best for Romantic AI Companions

Key Features

Advanced Language Model – Delivers intelligent, context-aware responses for natural and engaging conversations.

Roleplaying Scenarios – Supports immersive roleplaying experiences with dynamic character interactions.

Conversational Images – Generates and integrates images seamlessly into discussions.

Customization – Allows personalized settings to match individual preferences and styles.

Multi-Platform Support – Works across various devices for a consistent experience anywhere.

Dittin is an advanced NSFW AI chatbot that offers deep, unfiltered interactions. It has a good mix of AI characters. Each of these characters have special traits and roleplaying attributes.

Did you know that you can create custom characters or modify existing ones to suit your preferences? We like that the platform lets you restart chats, change background images, and add message instructions. Plus, you also get access to Ditin’s in-chat image generation feature. Talk about convenience.

Pros

Diverse collection of characters

Fast AI response

Advanced AI memory

Easy to set up and use

Allows for character creation

Cons

Some features are hidden behind a paywall

Mostly ideal for fans of cartoons and anime

7. Tavern AI – Best for Anime Character Chats

Key Features

Advanced AI-Powered Chat – Allows users to engage in dynamic, interactive conversations.

Diverse Fictional Characters – Fictional characters have a wide range of unique personalities.

Image Generation – Allows users to create stunning visuals.

Gallery Access – Users can easily browse and revisit generated images.

Looking for a CrushOn.AI alternative that specializes in Anime? If so, then Tavern AI has got you covered. Besides the anime characters available, you can also create custom characters based on what you like. We like that the platform supports group chats in addition to private chats.

Tavern AI also gives you access to image tools like an art generator packed with advanced editing features. It has several models for art generation, allowing you to create quality photos.

Pros

Wide selection of AI characters

Custom character creation

Available as a mobile app

Advanced chat function

Cons

Free version comes with limitations

Mostly for anime die hards

8. Muah.AI – Best for AI Roleplay & Customization

Key Features

Advanced AI Companions – Allows you to connect with smart virtual partners.

Tailor-Made Personalities – Wide range of personality traits to choose from.

Advanced Customization – Easy to fine-tune appearances, behaviors, and responses for a unique experience.

Voice & Phone Call Interactions – Users can enjoy immersive conversations that have a lifelike quality.

Not too many platforms compare to Muah.AI when it comes to customization. Its beta web chat offers an interactive role-playing experience that’s second to none.

You can easily change your AI’s personality, texting style, and memory settings to suit your preferences. The platform also supports phone calls and voice messages for more natural interactions.

Although still in development, Muah AI offers realistic and personalized interactions. This makes it a top pick if you’re after advanced customization.

Pros:

Extensive customization

Easy to use

Many interaction modes (text, voice, photo exchange)

Anime AI characters

Cons:

Limited AI characters

Not the most helpful support team

How to Choose the Best AI Chat Alternative

Choosing the right AI NSFW chat alternative depends on your needs. Are you after deep conversations, fun roleplay, or casual chats? This guide will help you choose the best platform by highlighting key factors.

Consider Your Use Case

Before choosing a platform with AI characters, you should consider your unique preferences or what you’d want the AI to do. Here are some common user preferences:

Romantic AI Companions – These AI characters come packed with advanced memory and can remember conversations. This creates consistency, which allows for an emotional connection with the user.

Creative Storytelling – Some AI chatbots have storytelling capabilities, which makes them perfect for roleplaying and writing.

Casual Users – Most AI tools are capable of handling basic conversations. This allows you to talk about anything under the sun provided it’s not restricted.

Fun and Entertainment – Some AI chat platforms integrate advanced features like image creation (and sharing), audio chats and even videos.

Key Features to Look For

When picking an AI NSFW chat option, here are some features to look for:

Customization Options – Pick a CrushOn.AI alternative that you can adjust or modify to personalize your experience. Top AI companions allow you to customize voice, tone, responses and even personality.

Lifelike Conversations – High-quality AI models should deliver engaging, and natural-sounding dialogues.

Voice Messages & Interaction – Top platforms should allow voice-based conversations for immersive AI interactions.

Engaging and Adaptive Responses – The best AI chatbots learn from your interactions. They should adjust their replies to match your style and preferences.

Free vs. Paid Options

Many AI chat platforms offer both free and premium plans. Here’s how they compare:

Generous Free Plans – Some platforms allow you to interact with AI chatbots at no cost. However, most of the features are limited, meaning you won’t get all the creative freedom to customize. Free plans also come with usage limits.

Premium Subscriptions – Paid plans let you enjoy advanced customization, superior AI models, and unlimited usage, among other features.

A free plan will suffice if you don’t plan to use the tools extensively. However, you’ll need a premium subscription if you crave deep and highly immersive conversations.

FAQs

What is the best free alternative to CrushOn.AI?

The best free alternative to CrushOn.AI is GirlfriendGPT. The platform is easy to use and allows you to interact with advanced AI models, using a free account. However, you’ll need to upgrade to premium to unlock all advanced features.

Are there AI chatbots with NSFW filters?

A large number of AI chatbots come with NSFW filters. Platforms like Chat GPT restrict NSFW content. However, options like GirlfriendGPT and Dittin AI allow you to choose between NSFW and SFW content.

Can I create my own AI character?

Platforms like Candy.ai, DreamGF, Dittin AI and Privee AI allow you to create and customize your own characters. You can modify their personality traits, how they talk and their physical appearance.

What AI platforms support voice chat?

GirlfriendGPT and Muah.AI support voice messaging for a more immersive AI experience. DreamGF also comes with voice features (call and voice chat) for enhanced realism.

Which AI companion is best for emotional support?

Candy.ai has some of the most advanced AI characters that provide near-human interaction. The platform is a great option if you want to interact with advanced AI companions that can provide emotional support.

Conclusion

Now that we’ve reviewed some of the best CrushOn.AI alternatives, the ball is in your court to choose one that best meets your unique needs.

Our top pick is Candy.ai due to its advanced features and realistic virtual characters. It’s arguably the best bet for users interested in AI customization, as you can modify the chatbots to suit your unique preferences.

When choosing AI platforms, remember to consider factors such as cost, security, customization options, and the ability to send photos and videos. Lastly, remember to have fun when interacting with these bots, it’s never that serious.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is intended for adult audiences (18+). It discusses content and applications related to virtual reality and adult entertainment. Viewer discretion is advised.