iOS 17 Rumored to Feature Major iMessage Redesign

BY Sriansh

Published 14 Oct 2022

iMessage App

A new leak suggests that Apple is working on a completely new version of iMessage, which will launch next year with iOS 17.

The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a mixed track record. He claims that the upcoming Messages app will feature a new design with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The app will allegedly offer “new chat features in AR” and “should” be released next year alongside Apple’s headset.

Keeping up with other messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, a redesign of Apple’s iMessage system seems like a natural move. The way iMessage works hasn’t changed much in recent years except for adding pinned conversations, enhancing group chats, and adding editing features — the UI has largely remained the same. 

Mark Gurman has also previously revealed that Apple’s mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. Features such as Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the experience, and for such an experience, a newly designed Messages app could prove essential. 

For now, no new features of the upcoming Messages app are known, but the AR aspect seems to be confirmed. Even though the iPhone and the iPad feature AR capabilities, the feature may be limited to Apple’s upcoming AR headset.

What features do you expect from Apple’s new Messages app? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter

