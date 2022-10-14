iOS 17 Rumored to Feature Major iMessage Redesign

A new leak suggests that Apple is working on a completely new version of iMessage, which will launch next year with iOS 17.

The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a mixed track record. He claims that the upcoming Messages app will feature a new design with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The app will allegedly offer “new chat features in AR” and “should” be released next year alongside Apple’s headset.

Keeping up with other messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, a redesign of Apple’s iMessage system seems like a natural move. The way iMessage works hasn’t changed much in recent years except for adding pinned conversations, enhancing group chats, and adding editing features — the UI has largely remained the same.

According with my resource, Apple is working on a new version of iMessage completely renewed. New home, chat rooms, video clips, and new chat features in AR. It should be released next year along with the new headset #Apple #AppleAR #iMessage pic.twitter.com/Wp2WT8apNX — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) October 14, 2022

Mark Gurman has also previously revealed that Apple’s mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. Features such as Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the experience, and for such an experience, a newly designed Messages app could prove essential.

For now, no new features of the upcoming Messages app are known, but the AR aspect seems to be confirmed. Even though the iPhone and the iPad feature AR capabilities, the feature may be limited to Apple’s upcoming AR headset.

Source: Twitter