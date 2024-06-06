Best Note Taking App for iPad— Top Digital Note Taking in 2024

After thorough research and testing, we’ve found the best note taking app for iPad. Notion is our top choice because it’s very versatile and customizable.

It’s great for organizing all kinds of content, making it perfect for students, professionals, and creatives. Here’s why Notion and other top apps are essential for digital note-taking.

Best Note Taking App for iPad

Now, let’s explore our top seven note-taking apps for iPad that stood out in our research.

Notion – Best for Versatile Organization

Pros

Easy to customize workspaces

Supports various content types (text, images, web clips)

Syncs smoothly across devices

Great for collaboration

Strong organization tools

Cons

Can be confusing for new users

No offline access in the free version

Notion is a flexible app for organizing notes, tasks, and projects. It’s easy to customize, so you can create your perfect workspace. It works well with other productivity tools, making it great for managing different kinds of content.

Notion Key Features

Templates for different uses

Database and Kanban views

Embeds rich media

Real-time collaboration

Web clipping

Who Is Notion Ideal For

Ideal for individuals or teams needing a highly customizable and collaborative workspace for notes, tasks, and project management. It’s particularly beneficial for users who want to centralize their workflow in one app.

Pricing

Free for personal use

$4/month for Personal Pro

$8/user/month for Team; custom pricing for Enterprise

User Reviews

Users praise Notion for its flexibility and many features, but they mention it can be hard to learn. With a 4.6/5 star rating on the App Store, it’s known for its versatility.

Notion is a great app for note-taking and productivity, perfect for those who need lots of customization and collaboration tools. It’s very flexible but might take time to master, making it worth the effort for serious users.

Google Keep – Best for Quick Notes

Pros

Easy-to-use interface

Works on multiple platforms

Simple voice note integration

Real-time collaboration

Free

Cons

Few advanced organization features

Limited customization options

Google Keep is a simple note-taking app perfect for quick notes and to-do lists. It syncs easily with Google’s other apps, so you can access your notes from any device. Its easy-to-use interface is great for everyone, regardless of tech experience.

Google Keep Key Features

Color-coded notes and labels

Voice memos and transcriptions

Location-based reminders

Real-time collaboration

Integration with Google Drive

Who Is Google Keep Ideal For

Best for users who need a simple, easy-to-use note-taking app that integrates well with Google services. It’s perfect for those who prioritize speed and accessibility in their note-taking process.

Pricing

Free. There are no hidden costs or premium tiers, making it a free plan accessible to everyone.

User Reviews

Users like Google Keep because it’s simple and easy to use, but some want more advanced features. With a 4.4/5 star rating on the App Store, it’s valued for its straightforward design.

Google Keep is great for those who want a basic, free note-taking app with simple organization and easy Google integration.

Notability – Best for Multimedia Notes

Pros

Great for taking notes with multimedia

Syncs audio with notes

Allows handwriting and PDF notes

Collaborate in real-time

Versatile and easy to use

Cons

Need a subscription for premium features

Few organization tools in the free version

Notability is famous for its multimedia features, letting users mix handwriting, typing, and audio recordings in their notes. This makes it great for capturing lots of info in meetings or classes. Its easy-to-use interface makes it even better.

Notability Key Features

Audio recording synced with notes

Handwriting and text conversion

PDF annotation

Multi-note support

iCloud sync

Who Is Notability Ideal For

Ideal for students and professionals who need to take detailed notes with multimedia elements. It’s especially useful for those who need to reference their text notes and audio recordings simultaneously.

Pricing

Free with basic features; $14.99/year for premium features. The premium subscription unlocks additional functionalities that enhance the note-taking experience.

User Reviews

Highly rated for its audio and note-syncing capabilities. Rated 4.8/5 stars on the App Store, users appreciate its feature set. Notability stands out for its ability to handle multimedia notes efficiently.

It’s perfect for users who need to capture audio alongside written notes, making it a top choice for comprehensive note-taking.

GoodNotes – Best for Detailed Annotations

Pros

Great handwriting recognition

Lots of annotation tools

Notebooks you can customize a lot

Works with split-screen

Syncs with the cloud

Cons

No free version after the trial

Changing text into digital text can be hard

GoodNotes provides a flexible way to take digital notes with strong handwriting and annotation tools, great for students and professionals. Its emphasis on handwriting is perfect for detailed notes. The app’s easy-to-use interface and customizable notebooks make it even better.

GoodNotes Key Features

Handwriting to text conversion

Searchable handwritten notes

PDF annotation

Customizable templates and covers

iCloud and third-party cloud sync

Who Is GoodNotes Ideal For

Perfect for those who prefer handwriting their notes but also need great annotation and organization features. It’s great for users who frequently work with complex documents and need precise annotation tools.

Pricing

Free trial with limitations

$9.99/year or $29.99 one-time purchase for full access.

User Reviews

Users like how GoodNotes recognizes handwriting and its organization tools. With a 4.7/5 star rating on the App Store, it’s strongly recommended for detailed note-taking.

GoodNotes is great for smooth handwriting and lots of annotation tools. It’s perfect for people who prefer handwriting their notes, offering strong features for detailed work.

LiquidText – Best for Dynamic Research

Pros

Innovative workspace for reviewing documents

Combines notes and document parts

Great for research and analysis

Supports multiple documents

Syncs with the cloud

Cons

Not good for regular note-taking

Can be hard for casual users

LiquidText is designed for users who need to review and analyze documents intensively, offering a unique and interactive workspace.

Its innovative approach allows for dynamic interaction with documents, enhancing research capabilities. The app’s focus on document analysis makes it a specialized tool.

LiquidText Key Features

Dynamic workspace for note and document interaction

Multi-document handling

Import web pages as PDFs

Excerpt and comment on document segments

Cloud syncing

Who Is LiquidText Ideal For

Best for researchers, students, and professionals who need to analyze and annotate multiple documents. It’s particularly useful for those who need to synthesize information from various sources.

Pricing

Free basic version

$29.99 for Pro

$9.99/month for LIVE subscription

User Reviews

LiquidText is highly rated at 4.6/5 stars on the App Store for its unique document review and note-taking features. It’s praised for its powerful tools that help users deeply interact with their documents, making it essential for thorough document review and research.

MarginNote – Best for In-Depth Study

Pros

Combines note-taking and mind mapping

Supports flashcards and study outlines

Manages multiple documents at once

Cloud sync

Customizable workspace

Cons

Takes time to learn

Interface can be confusing

MarginNote is a versatile app that combines the best note-taking apps call-taking, mind mapping, and document management, making it great for deep study and research. It can merge multiple documents into one workspace, making it very useful. Its many tools make it perfect for serious academic and professional work.

MarginNote Key Features

Note-taking with document excerpts

Mind mapping and flashcards

Import and annotate PDFs

Multi-document support

Cloud syncing

Who Is Margin Note Ideal For

Ideal for students and researchers needing comprehensive tools for study and document management. It’s great for users who need to organize and synthesize large amounts of information.

Pricing

Free reader version

$12.99 for full version

$9.50/year for OCR Pro

User Reviews

Users appreciate its powerful features for study and research but note a steep learning curve. Rated 4.7/5 stars on the App Store, it’s highly recommended for in-depth document analysis.

MarginNote offers rich features for managing and studying documents, making it ideal for intensive research and learning activities.

Nebo App – Best for Handwriting Recognition

Pros

Accurate handwriting-to-text conversion

Handles complex documents and diagrams

Cross-platform support

Affordable

Exports to multiple formats

Cons

Requires Apple Pencil for full functionality

Limited customization options

Nebo is great at converting handwriting to text and handling complex notes and diagrams, making it perfect for professionals and students. Its advanced recognition technology is very accurate. The app’s cross-platform support adds to its usefulness.

Nebo Key Features

Handwriting and math conversion

Document structuring with titles and lists

Diagram and sketch integration

Export to Word, PDF, HTML

Cross-platform compatibility

Who Is Nebo Ideal For

Perfect for users needing accurate handwriting-to-text conversion and advanced document handling. It’s ideal for those who need to integrate handwritten notes into professional documents.

Pricing

Free version with basics

$8.99 one-time purchase for full access

User Reviews

Praised for its handwriting recognition accuracy and document handling features. Rated 4.7/5 stars on the App Store, it is well-regarded for its precision. Nebo offers top-notch handwriting recognition and is ideal for users needing to smoothly convert handwritten text or notes to text.

Why Use an iPad for Note Taking?

Taking notes on an iPad offers numerous benefits. Here’s why you should consider making the switch to digital note-taking.

Portability

iPads are light and easy to carry, great for notes on the move. Instead of multiple notebooks, you have everything in one device, handy for meetings or lectures.

Versatility

iPads work with many note-taking apps. You can type, draw, record audio, or even convert handwriting to text. You can choose the method that suits you best.

Synchronization

Your iPad notes sync across all your devices. You can start on your iPad and finish on your iPhone or Mac, ensuring your notes are always current.

Eco-Friendliness

Going to a digital notebook reduces paper waste. No need for new notebooks or worrying about losing papers. It’s a small step towards a greener lifestyle.

Key Features to Look For in a Note Taking App

Here are the key features to consider when picking the perfect notes app.

User Interface

A simple and easy-to-use interface makes note-taking more enjoyable. Look for apps that are easy to navigate without needing much learning.

Writing Experience

The writing experience matters, especially if you use a stylus like the Apple Pencil. Test how well the app responds to your handwriting. Smooth and accurate writing tools can greatly improve your note-taking.

Organization

A good note app helps you keep your notes organized. Features like folders, tags, and notebooks can help you sort them, which is important if you take lots of notes and need to find them quickly.

Multimedia Integration

Sometimes, text alone isn’t enough. Look for apps that let you add images, audio recordings, and web clips to enrich your notes.

Search Functionality

Effective search is essential. You should be able to quickly find specific notes or keywords. Advanced search options can save you time.

Cloud Syncing and Backup

Ensure your notes are always safe with cloud syncing and backup. This allows you to access your notes from any device and ensures they’re never lost.

Collaboration Features

If you work with others, look for apps with collaboration features. Sharing notes and working on them together in real time can boost productivity.

Collaboration tools not only help you work better together but also improve teamwork and communication among your colleagues.

Customization Options

Everyone has different note-taking styles. Choose an app that lets you customize the layout, fonts, and colors to suit your preferences Personalizing your note-taking experience can make it more enjoyable and effective for you.

How to Choose the Right App for You

Here’s how to make sure you pick the best digital note-taking app for you.

Identify Your Needs

First, think about why you need a note app. Do you need it for school, work, or personal use? Understanding your primary purpose will help you narrow down your choices.

Consider Your Workflow

How do you typically take notes? Consider whether you prefer typing, handwriting, or a mix of both. Your workflow should align with the features of all the notes and note-taking apps you’re considering.

Budget: Free vs. Paid Options

Many note-taking apps offer both free and paid versions. Determine your budget and what features you’re willing to pay for. Sometimes, a small investment can significantly enhance your note-taking experience.

Try Before You Buy

Take advantage of free trials offered by many digital note-taking apps. This lets you test the app’s features and interface. Trying before buying ensures you choose a note app that fits your needs.

User Reviews

Check user reviews to see what others are saying about the note app. Reviews can provide insights into the app’s reliability and usability. They can also highlight any potential issues you might encounter.

Best Note Taking App for iPad FAQs

In this section we try to address some of the most common questions about note taking apps for iPads:

What Is the Best App to Write Notes on an iPad?

The best app for iPad note-taking depends on what you need. If you want versatility and lots of options to customize, Notion is great. If you prefer handwriting, GoodNotes and Notability are top choices.

Which Is Best, Notability or GoodNotes?

Notability and GoodNotes are both great iPad note-taking apps, but they suit different preferences. Notability is great for multimedia notes with text, handwriting, and audio.

GoodNotes is best known for handwriting recognition and lets you customize your notes extensively. Try both to see which fits your needs better.

What Do iPad Users Use for Note-Taking?

iPad users can choose from a range of note-taking apps like Apple Notes, Notability, and GoodNotes, among others. These apps offer features such as handwriting recognition, multimedia support, and cloud syncing.

The decision typically hinges on whether users prefer typing or handwriting their notes and which additional features they require.

Is GoodNotes Worth It?

GoodNotes is worth it if you frequently take handwritten notes and need organization and annotation tools. Its handwriting recognition is highly accurate and offers a customizable interface that can enhance your note-taking experience.

GoodNotes is a solid choice for those who prioritize handwritten notes and seek a user-friendly platform to organize and annotate their content effectively.

While there’s a cost, its features make it a valuable investment for many users.

Best Note Taking App for iPad Final Word

Choosing the right note-taking app for your iPad can boost your productivity and organization. Our top picks, like Notion, Notability, and GoodNotes, each have their strengths, catering to different styles and needs.

Whether you like typing, handwriting, or a mix, there’s an app for you. Remember, the best app is the one that fits seamlessly into your workflow and makes jotting down ideas easy.