Top 9 Ways to Fix Mail App Not Showing Emails on iPhone

Although the App Store is filled with capable email apps, most users stick with the default Mail app on iPhone. However, the Mail app isn’t known for having the best email experience on iPhone. Sometimes, it fails to display the newest emails, and you might miss some important ones in the process. Here’s how you can fix the Mail app not showing emails on iPhone.

1. Enable Mobile Data

iPhone allows you to disable internet connections for specific apps on the phone. If you have disabled mobile data for the Mail app, it’s time to enable it.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on iPhone.

Step 2: Go to the Mail menu and enable the Mobile Data toggle.

Now, open the Mail app and see if you can see the latest email.

2. Push New Emails to Inbox

When you add an email provider like Outlook to the Mail app, you have two options to receive new emails. If you select Push, new emails will be pushed to your iPhone from the server when possible.

If you prefer to go with the Fetch option, the Mail app will use a selected schedule to deliver new emails. Make sure to select Push for the added email provider to get new emails quickly.

Step 1: Open Settings on iPhone and go to the Mail menu.

Step 2: Select Accounts and tap on Fetch New Data.

Step 3: Select the added account and tap on Push from the Select Schedule menu.

3. Re-enter Password

When you change your Gmail or Outlook password on the web, you need to update your email account with the new password in the Mail app as well. It will ask you to re-enter the password.

Enter the new password and sync the inbox with the Mail app. Open the Settings app on iPhone and go to the Mail menu. Select Accounts and tap on the email provider. Mail will ask you to re-enter the password. Add the new password, and you are good to get new emails in the app.

4. Disable and Re-Enable Mail Toggle

Sometimes a simple trick such as disabling and enabling Mail toggle for the specific email provider can do the job for you. Navigate to iPhone Settings > Email > Accounts and choose an email provider. Disable Mail toggle and enable it again after a couple of minutes.

Open the Mail app and see if you can see new emails showing up.

5. Add Account Again

If you are still facing issues getting new emails in the Mail app, you can delete the current account and add it again.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on iPhone and navigate to Mail > Accounts.

Step 2: Select the email provider that’s giving you trouble.

Step 3: Tap on Delete Account and confirm your decision when prompted.

Step 4: Go back to the Accounts menu and add the same account again.

Once you successfully add the email account, open the Mail app, and you should start receiving new emails again.

6. Disable Protect Mail Activity

Since the iOS 15 update, the Mail app has a Protect Mail Activity function to hide your IP address and load remote content privately in the background. That might be interfering with the Mail app on iPhone.

You can go to Settings > Mail > Privacy Protection and disable Protect Mail Activity toggle from the following menu.

7. Reinstall Mail App

Apple allows you to delete default apps on iPhone. You can then install them again from the App Store. This is exactly what we will do to fix glitches with the Mail app.

Long-press on the Mail app icon and select Remove App. Tap on Delete App from the following pop-up menu and remove the Mail app.

Go to the App Store search for Mail. Download the app, and your accounts should be ready to receive new emails.

8. Update iOS

Apple updates the Mail app with new functions and bug fixes via iOS updates. You can go to Settings > General > Software Update and install the latest version of iOS on iPhone. Open the Mail app, and you should receive new emails from Gmail, Outlook, and other email providers.

9. Try Alternatives from the App Store

You aren’t limited to using the Mail app on iPhone. You can go with excellent third-party email apps such as Spark Mail, Outlook, or Gmail as well. We are fans of the Outlook app from Microsoft.

Those coming from Android can give Gmail a try to feel right at home. Whatever email app you end up choosing, you can set it as the default email app on your iPhone.

➤Download: Gmail for iPhone

➤Download: Outlook for iPhone

➤Download: Spark Mail for iPhone

Which trick helped you to resolve Mail issues on your iPhone? Did you start getting new emails now? Share your experience in the comments below.