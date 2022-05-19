Fortnite Is Finally Playable on iPhone via NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW Subscription

After several months of beta testing, NVIDIA has announced that GeForce NOW subscribers will soon be able to play the popular battle royale title Fortnite on iPhone. The game will be playable via Safari on iPhone. The game streaming service and the Epic Games title remain unavailable on the App Store due to various reasons.

In case you are not familiar, GeForce NOW is a video game streaming service. It allows subscribers to play titles on their devices without downloading the game files or running them on their devices. GeForce NOW operates on a subscription model. Its cross-platform support lets you play your game from anywhere, as long as the device has a stable high-speed internet connection. It is available as an app on Mac, and native support for Apple Silicon was added recently. It is only accessible through a web browser on iPhone due to App Store rules.

When Fortnite was in its beta testing phase in January, we reported that it would make a comeback on iPhone through GeForce NOW. At the time, only beta testers could play the game. Now, it is available to all GeForce NOW subscribers on iPhone. The game’s controls have been optimized for a touchscreen interface.

Fortnite was available as an app for iPhone until August 2020, when Apple removed it from the App Store. The game’s developer, Epic Games, added a direct payment option to the app. This deprived the iPhone maker of its customary 30 percent cut on every in-app purchase made using the App Store billing system.

So, if you want to return to playing Fortnite on your iPhone, the only suitable option at the moment is NVIDIA’s GeForce Now subscription and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service. NVIDIA offers a basic limited membership for free. Upgraded membership tiers with more features are priced at $9.99 per month.