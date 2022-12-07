How to Find Out Which iPhone You Own

Apple has launched a good number of iPhones since 2007. Many of these iPhones have distinctive physical features that can help you identify which model you own. But if you can’t figure out which iPhone you own, worry not. There are several ways to help you find out which iPhone model you own within a few minutes.

1. Check the Bill or Box

A quick glance at the bill or the box of your iPhone will tell you which iPhone model you own. If you have stored the box or the bill of your iPhone safely, that’s where your search ends.

Older iPhone boxes have the model name printed on the sides, and newer iPhones have the model name printed on a sticker at the back.

However, this step might not be useful for people who have lost their bills and boxes or have been using an iPhone, which is a hand-down from parents or older siblings. In that case, we have other methods to help you.

2. Find your iPhone Model from your Apple ID

You must create or log in to Apple ID whenever you set up an iPhone. Now, even if the iPhone is a hand down, it will certainly have an Apple ID linked to it. All devices linked to your Apple ID will appear in Settings.

Here’s how to find out your iPhone model using your Apple ID.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on your Apple ID Profile at the top of the screen.

Step 3: All devices connected to the Apple ID will appear at the bottom.

Step 4: Select the Your Name iPhone (e.g., Darryl’s iPhone) option.

Step 5: You’re now on the Device Info page, which will display your iPhone’s model, iOS version, serial number, IMEI, etc.

3. Find your iPhone Model from Settings

All iOS versions above iOS 12.2 display the iPhone’s model name within Settings. So if you use an iPhone 5S or above or your device runs on iOS 12.2 or above, checking your iPhone model is simple.

Follow the steps mentioned below to find your iPhone model from Settings.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap General → About.

Step 3: On the next screen, the third line will display the Model Name of your iPhone. You will also find other details like your device’s storage capacity, network information, etc.

4. Find your iPhone Model Number from Settings

If your iPhone does not display the model name when you follow the method mentioned above, it is because your device is not running on iOS 12.2 or above. Now, you can update your iPhone to the latest iOS version and follow the abovementioned method. However, if your device does not support iOS 12, you need to find its model number and check for the corresponding number on Apple’s website.

Here’s how to find your iPhone model number from Settings.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap General → About.

Step 3: The next screen will display the Model Number option. However, it is the SKU Code and not the model number.

Step 4: Tap Model Number and the actual model number will appear. All the model numbers are led by a capital “A,” followed by four numbers.

Step 5: Note that model number or long-press and copy it.

Step 6: You can match the model number on Apple’s website to find your iPhone’s model, or paste the model number into Safari, and the search results will display your iPhone Model.

5. Find Out Your iPhone Model Number Without Turning It On

Maybe your iPhone’s screen is damaged, or it is stuck in a boot loop. In such scenarios, how do you find out your iPhone’s model name? Well, there’s a workaround for that too.

While there are two different methods, none apply to the iPhone 14 series sold in the US because these iPhones do not support physical SIM cards. But hey, if your iPhone does not have a physical SIM slot, it is from the iPhone 14 series. You can check which model it is, based on its size and camera modules.

With that said, if your iPhone does not have any information printed on its back, you own an iPhone 8 or above. On the other hand, if your iPhone does have a lot of information printed on the back, you own an iPhone 7 or below.

Here’s how to check your iPhone model number for both categories.

iPhone 8 and above

Step 1: Remove the SIM tray of your iPhone.

Step 2: The inner SIM tray cavity will have Assembled in (Country) engraved on one side and the model number engraved on the other. It might be hard to read as it is a very tiny inscription, so look for it under a bright light or use a magnifying glass if you have weak eyes.

Step 3: Match the model number to Apple’s website.

iPhone 7 and below

The iPhone 7 and below have a plethora of information printed on the back. All you need to do is locate the Model Number in the first line and then match it on Apple’s website.

6. Match the “A” Model Number to your iPhone

As mentioned earlier, all the iPhone model numbers are led by a capital “A” followed by four numbers. You can refer to Apple’s website, which has all the model numbers listed alongside the respective countries the device is sold in.

Identify your iPhone Model Effortlessly

These are all the methods to help you determine which iPhone model you own. I hope this article helps your check your iPhone model. And if you’re aware of any other methods, or have any doubts, leave a comment below, and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.