How to Reset Your Screen Time Passcode on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Setting up a Screen Time passcode for yourself or a member of your Family Sharing group helps secure the Screen Time settings and allows access to apps when their time limits expire.

However, if you forget the passcode, you can’t access the restricted apps and have to wait until the restriction times out unless you decide to reset the Screen Time Passcode. And if you intend on doing so, read along and learn how to reset the Screen Time Passcode on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

What is Screen Time?

Screen Time allows you to monitor the time you spend daily on Apple devices which is very similar to Digital Wellbeing on Android. But it has some extra features that let you set time limits for apps and communication services (applies to Phone, FaceTime, Messages, and iCloud contacts). You can even enable or schedule Downtime, which only allows phone calls and disables all other apps and services (except those in the Allowed List).

If you tend to get easily distracted by your iPhone or iPad or waste a lot of time just doomscrolling, you should consider setting up time limits on apps using the Screen Time feature. For those unaware, we have a detailed guide on how to use Screen Time that will walk you through every feature offered and help you set boundaries while using your devices.

How To Reset Screen Time Passcode on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Navigate to the Screen Time tab.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap on Change Screen Time Passcode.

Step 4: Tap Change Screen Time Passcode again.

Step 5: The next screen will ask you to Enter Old Screen Time Passcode. But since you have forgotten the passcode, tap on Forgot Passcode? Please do not try entering the passcode multiple times if you’ve forgotten it, as you might end up locking your device for an hour or so.

Step 6: Enter your Apple ID and Password and tap OK at the top right corner.

Step 7: On the next screen, Enter New Screen Time Passcode.

Step 8: Enter the same passcode again to Verify New Screen Time Passcode.

Step 9: You will need to fill in your Apple ID and Password again so that if you happen to forget your Screen Time Passcode in the future, you can reset it using the same steps you just followed. Once you’ve entered the details, tap OK at the top right corner.

Your Screen Time Passcode has now been reset.

How To Reset Screen Time Passcode on Mac

Before resetting the Screen Time Passcode on Mac, ensure to update to macOS Catalina 10.15.4 or later.

Step 1: Navigate to the Apple Menu by tapping on the Apple Logo at the top left corner of the Screen.

Step 2: Click System Settings or System Preferences.

Step 3: Select Screen Time.

Step 4: Click on Forgot Passcode? Please do not try entering the passcode multiple times if you’ve forgotten it, as you might temporarily lock your device.

Step 6: Enter your Apple ID and Password and click the Next button.

Step 7: On the next screen, Enter New Screen Time Passcode.

Step 8: Enter the same passcode again to Verify New Screen Time Passcode.

Your Screen Time Passcode has now been reset.

How To Reset Screen Time Passcode of Your Child’s Device

Apple has a system in place that doesn’t allow children to reset the Screen Time Passcode on their devices if they’ve been set up using Family Sharing. So, only the family organizer has permission to reset the Screen Time Passcode. If you manage your child’s account, follow the below steps to reset their passcode.

Step 1: Launch Settings on the family organizer’s iPhone.

Step 2: Navigate to the Screen Time tab.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the child’s name under the Family tab.

Step 4: Tap Change Screen Time Passcode.

Step 5: Select Change Screen Time Passcode again.

Step 6: You will be asked to provide authentication using Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode.

Step 7: On the next screen, Enter New Screen Time Passcode.

Step 8: Enter the same passcode again to confirm New Screen Time Passcode.

Save Time, Set Up Screen Time

You mustn’t make it a habit if you spend too much on TikTok, Instagram, or any other social media platform. Doing so can hamper your productivity and isn’t a very healthy practice either. Setting up time limits can be helpful if you spend an unhealthy amount of time on social media apps.

I hope this article helped you reset the Screen Time Passcode on your device. If you have any other questions regarding the article, please comment below, and I’ll get back to you as soon as possible.