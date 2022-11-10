iCloud Photos Integration in Windows 11 Now Available

BY Sriansh

Published 10 Nov 2022

Microsoft recently announced that iCloud Photos will be available in Windows 11. The company today revealed that the iCloud Photos integration for Windows 11 is now available to public users. Windows 11 device owners can update the app from the Microsoft Store to get access to the feature.

When the update is available on your Windows 11 device, iCloud Photos will be available directly in the File Explorer app. All of the photos captured on your iPhone will sync via the internet to File Explorer on Windows 11. Microsoft says this is the company’s latest effort to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless.”

Users who own both Apple devices and Windows PCs will benefit from this improvement. Before the update, iCloud Photos was already available on Windows, but photos and videos could be accessed through regular folders.

Apple TV and Apple Music are Coming Soon

Additionally, Microsoft and Apple have confirmed that new Apple TV and Apple Music apps will be available soon for Windows users. Currently, Apple TV+ content on Windows 11 can only be viewed via tv.apple.com in a web browser, while Apple Music can be accessed through music.apple.com or iTunes. Microsoft has announced that previews of both apps will be available on the Microsoft Store starting later this year.

What are your thoughts on iCloud Photos making its way to the Microsoft OS? Will the integration be useful for you? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Microsoft

