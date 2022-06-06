iPadOS 16 Supported Devices: All the iPads Compatible with iPadOS 16

Apple officially took the wraps off iPadOS 16 at the opening keynote of WWDC 2022 today. The next major release of iPadOS packs a number of new exciting features including better multitasking with Stage Manager, redesigned system apps, Freeform to brainstorm ideas, Weather app, and more.

With iPadOS 15 last year, Apple did not drop support for any of the older iPads despite the OS packing a number of new features. This time around, Apple is dropping support for 2nd gen iPad Air and 4th gen iPad mini. The company is keeping support for all iPad Pro models, which is commendable.

iPadOS 16 Compatible iPads

iPadOS 16 is compatible with the following iPads:

iPad (5th generation and later)

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 9.7 (1st gen)

iPad Pro 12.9 (All models)

iPad Pro 11 (All models)

iPadOS 16 Release Date

Apple usually releases a major new iPad version in September. The company is expected to follow a similar timeframe this year as well. So, expect iPadOS 16 to be released in September, though the public beta program of the OS will start next month itself.