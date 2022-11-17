iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: How to Record Calls

Recording voice calls on your phone can come in handy in certain situations. If you want to note down location directions or any other discussion for future reference, you can record the call and check it later. Unlike Android OEMs like Google, Samsung, etc., Apple doesn’t offer a native call recorder on iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. That doesn’t mean you can’t record calls on an iPhone. You must use third-party apps and other tricks to record calls on your iPhone 14.

Recording a voice call without user consent is illegal in most states and regions worldwide. You are violating the recipient’s privacy. That’s why Google is also tightening its stance on third-party call recording apps on Android. Speaking of the US, some states require all parties to consent before recording private conversations. We recommend checking your state law before recording a call on iPhone 14.

Without further ado, let’s check how to record calls on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

1. Use a Call Merge Service

Apple doesn’t allow third-party apps to access the device microphone on an active call. That’s why you can’t simply open a third-party call recorder app on your iPhone and hit the record button to start recording an incoming or outgoing voice call.

Note: Google has followed Apple’s path and blocked developers from accessing the microphone on an active call on Android.

Due to a strict iOS limitation, third-party call recorder apps must use a separate recording line. When you record a conversation on an iPhone, you call into a recording line for the app.

Once the call connects, you merge your party call into the recording line. In essence, you’re creating a three-way call to enable recording capabilities. While it’s not the most straightforward way to record calls on iPhone 14, you must deal with such iOS limitations when switching from Android to iPhone.

The Apple App Store is packed with dozens of call-recording apps. But not every app is worth trying and works as advertised. We have cheery-picked a couple of exceptions if you are willing to pay a modest amount. One such app is TapeACall Pro. Let’s check it out.

TapeACall Pro

Once you download the TapeACall Pro app from the App Store, open it during an active call. You can put the call on hold for a moment and open the app to initiate a recording. Tap the record button, and you are good to go.

The app merges the call and stores your conversation with a remote recording service. You can open the app for outgoing calls, tap on the record option, and then call the person to merge the call.

Unlike the default call recorder on Google and Samsung, TapeACall Pro on iPhone doesn’t notify others about an active call recording. You also have the option to upload the recording directly to cloud storage services like Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, and iCloud.

TapeACall Pro is free to download. Premium add-ons like email recording, labels for better organization, better search, etc., are part of a premium subscription that starts at $3.99 per month.

➤ Download

RELATED :How to use iCloud Shared Photo Library on iPhone

Rev Call Recording

Rev Call Recording is one of the best call-recording apps for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users. It offers unlimited incoming and outgoing voice call recording functionality for free. You don’t need to sign up for expensive subscriptions to record a few calls. The developers only charge for transcription, which is priced at a reasonable rate of $1 per minute.

➤ Download

2. Use Google Voice to Record Calls on iPhone 14

Your free Google Voice account gets you a free voicemail, a free phone number, and a call-around service. It even lets you record all voices on your iPhone 14.

Unlike third-party apps, Google Voice records call with all-party consent and run a robot voice stating an active call recording. The entire method is simple. When you answer calls made to your Google Voice number, tap 4 on the number pad.

Google Voice forwards all call recordings to you via email, and they appear under voice mail recordings in Google Voice.

➤ Download

3. Record Calls on iPhone 14 Using Mac

If you are a Mac user, you can use QuickTime Player to record iPhone 14 calls. The trick below also works with FaceTime calls. The only disadvantage is that you must be talking directly in speaker mode on your iPhone. So basically, it’s not ideal in crowded places. Also, you can’t switch to headphones or TWS (Total Wireless Stereo) for recording. Also, you shouldn’t answer your iPhone calls on your Mac. QuickTime Player will not work that way properly.

First, you must ensure that your iPhone is on speaker mode for phone calls or FaceTime. You can also select your Mac as the speaker source. Now, open QuickTime Player and select File -> New Audio Recording from the menu bar.

Click on the drop-down next to the recording button and ensure the microphone input is set to Internal Microphone.

If you’re charging your iPhone with your computer via a Lightning cable, ensure that Internal Microphone is still selected and not your iPhone’s mic because it won’t record unless otherwise.

If possible, try to use Skype for the call you want to record. You can use Mac apps like Call Recorder for Skype and Audio Hijack to record. This way, you’ll be able to secretly record the call, in high quality, without the other person knowing.

➤ Download – Call Recorder for Mac ($40)

➤ Download – Audio Hijack ($59)

4. Get a Tape Recorder to Record Calls

If none of the tricks above work to record calls on your iPhone 14, it’s time to start recording calls in an old-fashioned way. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about using an external voice recording device to record calls on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

This is not an ideal solution and is not suited when outdoors or surrounded by others in a room. However, thanks to the technological advancements in this day and age, there are plenty of compact digital recorders you can get. Here’s a list of some top-rated digital audio/voice recorders online.

➤ Sony ICD-TX660 Light Weight Voice Recorder (Amazon) – Buy

➤ Youhe HD Digital Voice Activated Recorder (Amazon) – Buy

Can I Record WhatsApp, Telegram, or Messenger Calls on iPhone 14?

Thanks to the growing popularity of WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger, many opt for IM (instant messaging) apps to compose or receive voice calls. If you are among them, you can’t use third-party call recorder apps or Google voice to record calls on your iPhone 14. Besides, these apps don’t offer any call recording functionality with the built-in dialer. You must use a dedicated call recorder hardware to save voice conversations.

3-ways call merge service remains the best and ideal way to record calls on iPhone 14. Rev Call Recorder is the best option for that. So, if you’re looking for a quick fix, that’s what you should go for. If you want total control over the experience of recording calls and don’t mind using the iPhone speaker, buy a high-quality recorder like the Sony product mentioned above.

If you have two phones (one for personal and one for work), you can answer a call on your iPhone and put it on speaker. Now you can use another phone, open any voice recorder app and record the entire conversation. Even better, if you have a Pixel as a secondary phone, use Google’s excellent voice recorder app to generate real-time call transcripts.

If you have just purchased an iPhone 14 and are disappointed by its call recording limitations, worry not. The latest offering from Apple with iOS 16 is packed with features.

Which method is best suitable for recording calls on your iPhone 14? Please share with us in the comments below.