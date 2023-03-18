How to Use ChatGPT on Apple Watch

Artificial Intelligence is the talk of the town and OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the star of the show. It is a free tool and everyone can use it. To incentivize the opportunity, many developers are trying to integrate ChatGPT API into their services. And with Petey, a watchOS app, you can use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch. Read along to learn how to set up and use Petey on your Apple Watch.

How to Use WatchGPT on Your Apple Watch

To use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch, you will need to install the Petey app on your device. Do keep in mind that it isn’t a free app and costs $4.99 as a one-time purchase. Since developers need to pay a fee to use the ChatGPT developer API, it is not fair to expect these apps to be released for free.

The only requirement of the app is that your Apple Watch should be running on watchOS 9 or above. Which makes the app compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and above. Also, it already supports 14 languages and more will be added with time. That said, if you like all that ChatGPT has to offer and would like instant access to it on your wrists, here’s how to set up and use Petey on your Apple Watch.

Open the App Store on your Apple Watch or the iPhone paired to it. Search for Petey – AI Assistant and tap the price icon to install the app.

Navigate to the Petey app on your Apple Watch and tap on it. Tap the Ask me Anything textbox.

Once the keyboard pops up, type in your query or press the mic icon at the bottom left of the keyboard to dictate your query. In a few seconds, the app will display your answer (If your device is not in silent mode, Petey will read out the responses.)

To share the response, tap the Share icon and you share it through iMessage or Mail.

While the experience of using Petey is largely satisfactory, it runs into errors when the response is longer and has a higher word limit. Apart from that, it works just like ChatGPT and can answer questions related to math, science, and philosophy or even write school essays and YouTube scripts. The possibilities are endless.

Add Petey AI as a Complication to Your Apple Watch

Navigating to the app drawer every time you want to use ChatGPT can get tedious. And thus, to resolve this issue, Petey offers a complication that you can add to your Apple Watch face.

Unlock your Apple Watch and tap and hold on to the Watch Face.

Tap Edit at the bottom of the screen. Swipe right to left until you reach the Complications page.

Once you’re there, tap on any of the existing complications you want to replace with Petey. Now, scroll down and select WatchGPT/Petey.

You’ve successfully added Petey as a complication to the Apple Watch Face.

Anytime you want to use ChatGPT, just unlock your Apple Watch, tap the Petey complication, and dictate your query.

Enjoy ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

Even though you might face a few errors here and there while using the Petey app on your Apple Watch, the convenience is unmatched. Also, if you do not feel like paying, here’s how to use ChatGPT for free on your iPhone.