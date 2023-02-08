Report: Apple Watch Series X and Third-Gen Watch SE to Launch in 2024

Apple is reportedly planning to release two new models of its smartwatch in 2024, namely the “Apple Watch Series X” and the Apple Watch SE3. According to a research note by David Hsieh (via MacRumors), these new models will boast larger displays and are expected to be a significant improvement over the current models.

The Series X will reportedly come in two different display sizes 1.89- and 2.04-inch. These displays will be 5 to 10 percent larger than the current Apple Watch Series 8 and will come in either a 41mm or 45mm case size. However, since the Apple Watch has rounded bezels, the actual viewable area may be smaller. The name “Series X” is not confirmed, and is likely a placeholder based on the fact that this is expected to be the 10th-generation Apple Watch.

As for the third-generation Apple Watch SE, Hsieh expects the device to have the same display sizes as the Apple Watch Series 8. If the new Apple Watch SE adopts the same slimmer bezels as the Series 8, this means it would be available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, compared to 40mm and 44mm for the current Apple Watch SE.

And for those wondering about potential upgrades on the Apple Watch Series 9, the analyst expects the same display sizes as the Series 8. Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen, on the other hand, is also expected to feature a larger 2.13-inch display, according to analysts Ross Young and Jeff Pu. The current Apple Watch Ultra, for reference, has a 1.99-inch display.

Via: MacRumors