Report: watchOS 10 to Bring Notable Changes to Apple Watch UI

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s upcoming watchOS 10 update will bring changes to the UI of the Apple Watch.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman wrote that the new update would have “notable changes in the user interface.” Unlike the past releases that introduced only iterative improvements, Gurman expects this year’s watchOS update to be a “fairly extensive” one.

I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17. It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major.

The company will likely announce the new watchOS update at the WWDC 2023 keynote in June. Apple Watch users have been looking forward to significant changes in the UI design of watchOS, which has mostly remained the same since the watch’s announcement.

Some speculate that the company could take this route to make up for the minor hardware changes planned for later in the year. Gurman expects a more significant update to Apple Watch hardware to arrive next year, including the first Apple Watch to feature a micro-LED display.

In addition to watchOS 10, Apple is also expected to announce a plethora of software updates as well as the first mixed reality headset at the June event.

Source: Bloomberg