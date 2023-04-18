watchOS 10 Could Bring New Home Screen Grid Layout With Folders

BY Sriansh

Published 18 Apr 2023

watchos 10 grid layout home screen

Apple is all set to introduce the next generation of software updates, including iOS 17 and watchOS 10, at the WWDC 2023 event later this year. Now, a new leak claims that watchOS 10 will feature a new Home Screen grid layout with a more user-friendly design and app folders. The leak comes from the Twitter leaker @analyst941, who adds that there is also a possibility of a new Health app coming with the update. 

The redesigned Home Screen in watchOS 10 may have more iOS-like features, including a grid layout and folders for organizing apps. However, it is unclear whether the new layout will be enabled by default or available as an added option to the current set. The Apple Watch’s current honeycomb grid design has been in use since the device’s launch in 2015. Now, it seems that Apple will add a grid layout option as well. 

The anonymous source behind this rumor previously leaked accurate information about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. However, the leaker doesn’t have an extensive track record, so there is no guarantee that the watchOS 10 leak will prove to be accurate. Additionally, the leaker also claims that “heavy details” are on the way “soon.” 

Recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that watchOS 10 would be the Apple Watch’s biggest software update since 2015, highlighting an “updated interface” as one of the planned features, meaning the rumored Home Screen redesign could hold some weight. However, Gurman also tweeted that many details posted by the anonymous leaker are “not true,” casting doubt on the story.

