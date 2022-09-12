watchOS 9 Download Available Now

Along with iOS 16, Apple also released the stable version of watchOS 9 to the public users today. You can now download and install the latest watchOS 9 update on eligible Apple Watch models.

watchOS 9 Features

Announced back at WWDC in June 2022, watchOS 9 comes with several new features, including improved fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, new workout features, updated watch faces, and more. Check out some of the best watchOS 9 features down below:

New Watch Faces

Let’s start the list with the biggest in-your-face (pun intended) change. Apple is offering four new watch faces – Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan, and the original Astronomy to choose from. Once you install watchOS 9, don’t forget to check out the new watch faces on your Apple Watch.

Check More Information During Workouts

With watchOS 9, the Workout app isn’t limited to showing basic information only. Use the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch and check metrics including Activity Rings, Heart Rate Zones, Elevation, and power. Moreover, you can now customize workouts to your preferences. The system will also send real-time alerts for pace, heart rate, power, and cadence.

Reminders for Medications

Since Apple Watch is laser-focused on health, it was about time the company introduced reminders for medications. While most people prefer to use a dedicated reminders app to track medicine intake, the same integration with the Health app in watchOS 9 is a step in the right direction.

Sleep Stages

The sleep tracking functionality in Apple Watch is basic at best. Apple is finally adding more features to it with watchOS 9 update. Sleep stages help you better understand your sleep patterns at night. You can check how much time you were awake, your deep sleep data, and other interesting tidbits about your sleep.

Interested in reading more about the watchOS 9 update? Check out all the watchOS 9 features right here.

watchOS 9 Compatibility

watchOS 9 is compatible with the following Apple Watch Models:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 7

Notably, Apple has dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 3 with watchOS 9. Nonetheless, this move isn’t surprising since the Apple Watch 3 was already getting old and couldn’t run apps and watchOS software smoothly.

How to Download and Install watchOS 9

Your Apple Watch should automatically notify you regarding the availability of watchOS 9. However, it usually takes some time for the Apple Watch to detect the availability of the new OS and notify you about it. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can download and install watchOS 9 on your Apple Watch manually. Here’s how:

If you want to check for the update using your iPhone, put your Apple Watch on charge and have over to the Apple Watch app. Once you’re in the app, tap My Watch → General → Software Update, and you’ll be able to see watchOS 9 available to download. Tap on the ‘Download’ button, agree to the terms and conditions, and the new version of the OS should start downloading on your Apple Watch.

If you want to check for the update from the Apple Watch itself, make sure that your Apple Watch is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Then, open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, navigate to General → Software Update, and you’ll be able to see watchOS 9 available to download. Tap on the ‘Download’ button, and watchOS 7 should be downloaded and installed on your smartwatch automatically.

Have you received the watchOS 9 on your Apple Watch? How’s your experience been? Which feature did you like the most? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

