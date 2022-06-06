watchOS 9 Compatibility: All Apple Watch Models

BY Parth Shah

Published 6 Jun 2022

Apple officially announced watchOS 9 at the opening keynote of WWDC 2022 today. The next major release of watchOS packs several new exciting features, including Fitness improvements, new watch faces, better Siri UI, battery widget, and more. 

This year, Apple has dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 3 with watchOS 9. This move should not be surprising since the watch was already getting old in the run. Interestingly, the company continues to sell the smartwatch despite dropping software support for it later this year.

watchOS 9 Compatible Apple Watch Models

watchOS 9 is compatible with the following Apple Watch Models:

  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Series 7

watchOS 9 Release Date

Apple usually releases a major new watchOS version in September. The company is expected to follow a similar timeframe this year as well. So, expect watchOS 9 to be released in September, though the public beta program of the OS will start in July itself.

