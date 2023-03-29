WWDC 2023 Dates Confirmed: June 5 to 9 at Apple Park

Apple has officially announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, will take place from June 5 to 9, 2023.

Like the past few WWDC events, this event will take place both in-person as well as offline at Apple Park, California. All developer-focused sessions will be live-streamed free of cost. Developers will have the opportunity to attend online sessions and labs where they can learn about the new features and software updates that will be announced at WWDC 2023.

In addition to announcing WWDC 2023 dates, Apple has also kicked off the Swift Student Challenge. This competition encourages students to showcase their creativity and coding skills by building Swift playgrounds. The challenge is open to students around the world aged 13 or older. Winners receive a range of prizes, including an exclusive WWDC jacket, pins, certificates, and an invitation to the WWDC event.

Apple has also planned an all-day special event for select developers and scholars at the Apple Park campus on June 5. Attendees will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos, meet Apple employees, and attend the Apple Design Awards. To attend the in-person event, developers must submit a request, and the company will select attendees by a random lottery. The selected attendees will be notified by April 5.

WWDC 2023: What to Expect

The conference will kick off with a keynote event, where Apple is expected to unveil the latest software updates in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. iOS 17 is expected to bring the ‘most requested features’ while there is currently no information about other software updates.

In addition to software updates, the event could include new hardware announcements, such as the Mixed Reality headset that Apple is reportedly working on. The headset is reportedly almost ready, and a report even claims that the company has showcased the headset to some top executives.

Source: Apple