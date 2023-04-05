Users Reporting Issues With Continuity Features on macOS 13.3 and iPadOS 16.4

Last week, Apple released macOS 13.3 and iPadOS 16.4 alongside iOS 16.4. Unfortunately, many users who updated their devices to the latest iPadOS and macOS are now experiencing issues with Continuity features.

Ever since the release of the new software updates, people who have updated their devices to the latest version have been reporting issues with many Continuity features, such as Handoff, Universal Clipboard, and Auto Unlock and Approve with Apple Watch. The main Continuity feature affected by the updates appears to be Universal Control.

Many have taken to forums and social media to express their frustration with the lack of functionality after updating. While some have suggested possible solutions, such as signing out of iCloud on both devices, disabling and restarting Handoff, and toggling settings related to Universal Control features, these solutions have only worked for some users.

Apple has not yet commented on the bugs but is likely aware of them. The company is rumored to be preparing to release iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, and it may also release iPadOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1 alongside it to fix the Continuity features bug. These minor updates typically focus on bug fixes and security improvements.

Features such as Handoff and Universal Control features are important for many users who rely on seamless integration between their Apple devices. It is expected that Apple will patch these bugs very soon.