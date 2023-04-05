Users Reporting Issues With Continuity Features on macOS 13.3 and iPadOS 16.4

BY Sriansh

Published 5 Apr 2023

Universal Control

Last week, Apple released macOS 13.3 and iPadOS 16.4 alongside iOS 16.4. Unfortunately, many users who updated their devices to the latest iPadOS and macOS are now experiencing issues with Continuity features.

Ever since the release of the new software updates, people who have updated their devices to the latest version have been reporting issues with many Continuity features, such as Handoff, Universal Clipboard, and Auto Unlock and Approve with Apple Watch. The main Continuity feature affected by the updates appears to be Universal Control.

Many have taken to forums and social media to express their frustration with the lack of functionality after updating. While some have suggested possible solutions, such as signing out of iCloud on both devices, disabling and restarting Handoff, and toggling settings related to Universal Control features, these solutions have only worked for some users.

Apple has not yet commented on the bugs but is likely aware of them. The company is rumored to be preparing to release iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, and it may also release iPadOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1 alongside it to fix the Continuity features bug. These minor updates typically focus on bug fixes and security improvements.

Features such as Handoff and Universal Control features are important for many users who rely on seamless integration between their Apple devices. It is expected that Apple will patch these bugs very soon.

Related Articles

Apple Mixed Reality Pro Headset

Apple Could Delay Mass Production of Mixed-Reality Headset

Dave Johnson
WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023 Dates Confirmed: June 5 to 9 at Apple Park

Sriansh
Apple Mixed Reality Pro Headset

Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Reportedly Demoed to Top Executives

Sriansh
FTC Building

New FTC Rule Could Make Canceling Subscriptions Easier

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel