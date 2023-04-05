Apple Says It’s Closer to a Completely Carbon-Neutral Supply Chain

Over 250 suppliers have committed to using renewable energy for all Apple production by 2030, bringing the tech giant closer to an ultimately carbon-neutral supply chain.

In 2021, Apple made a public commitment to being 100 percent carbon neutral across its entire business — including the supply chain and product life cycle — by 2030. With that in mind, the company unveiled a 10-year roadmap showing a series of innovative actions to lower emissions.

Apple provided an update on its effort via a press release earlier today.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, over 250 global manufacturing partners are now on a path to decarbonize Apple production by 2030. Furthermore, Apple notes that the suppliers currently support over 13 gigawatts of renewable electricity — a whopping 30 percent increase within a year

“With partners around the world, we’re adding even more renewable energy to power our global supply chain and investing in next-generation green technologies,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook. “The scale of this challenge is immense — but so is our determination to meet it.”

Here’s how.

Achieving a 100 Percent Carbon-Neutral Supply Chain

As part of its carbon-neutrality plan, Apple asked its suppliers to decarbonize Apple’s production and source 100 percent renewable energy. To meet this goal, the tech giant works closely with its manufacturing partners for clean energy and carbon reduction solutions.

These include live training through Apple’s Clean Energy Academy and free learning resources. And it’s working.

According to Apple, over 40 manufacturing partners joined its Supplier Clean Energy Program in the last year. Furthermore, the operational renewable energy across Apple’s global supply chain has expanded five times over to reach 13.7 gigawatts.

As a result, the tech giant managed to avoid roughly 17.4 million metric tons of carbon emissions in 2022. Apple says that’s equivalent to removing nearly 3.8 million cars from the road.

“Our new supplier commitments demonstrate the rapid pace of progress we’re making toward our 2030 carbon neutrality goal,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “We are taking urgent action on a global scale to unlock a greener, more innovative, and more resilient future.”

Read Apple’s press release for more details on the company’s clean energy goal.