Don’t Hang Up During Accidental Crash Detection Calls, says Apple

Apple’s recent Crash Detection support document directs users not to hang up on operators during random crash detection calls.

In September 2022, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 models and the latest Apple Watches alongside a new Crash Detection functionality.

It’s a feature designed to detect severe car crashes such as rollovers, rear-end collisions, side impacts, and front impacts. If your Apple device detects these collisions, it automatically contacts emergency services for help.

Apple’s Crash Detection works. Indeed, the feature has already saved lives.

Unfortunately, several users have also complained about accidentally triggering the feature in non-emergency situations. For example, early reports revealed that the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection unintentionally calls 911 during roller coaster rides.

But that was months ago.

After several iOS 16 updates, Apple has somewhat optimized Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 lineup. Earlier this week, the company rolled out a support document with recommendations for users that accidentally trigger the feature.

“If the call has been made, but you don’t need emergency services, don’t hang up,” says Apple. Wait until a responder answers, then explain that you don’t need help.”

There’s more!

A Quick Look at the Accidental Crash Detection Support Document

Besides the new recommendation, a line that urges users to cancel a call during the timer period is now noticeably absent in the support document. The line reads:” If you don’t need to contact emergency services, tap Cancel and confirm that you don’t need emergency services.”

Similarly, the Crash Detection support site also recommends that users dismiss a crash detection alert if they can. “If you’re able, you can choose to call emergency services or dismiss the alert,” says the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Again, Crash Detection only works on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with the latest iOS version. However, the feature is also available on the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (second generation), and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest watchOS version.