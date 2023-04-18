Apple Officially Inaugurates Its First-Ever Retail Store in India

BY Sriansh

Published 18 Apr 2023

Apple Store India Mumbai BKC

Apple confirmed earlier this month that it would be opening its first flagship store in India this week, and now the day has finally arrived. CEO Tim Cook officially opened the door to the first-ever Apple retail store in India earlier today. 

Located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the store aims to strengthen Apple’s offline presence in the country. The opening was attended by thousands of tech fans, some of whom arrived hours before the doors officially opened.

The store design is similar to other Apple flagship stores worldwide, but it includes unique Indian touches, such as a handcrafted timber ceiling with elements sourced from Delhi and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase flanked by grey stone walls and mosaic flooring sourced from Rajasthan.

The store is also carbon neutral and runs on 100% renewable energy, with staff wearing green t-shirts to reflect this theme. There are nearly 100 employees at the store, speaking over 20 languages and providing expert guidance on all Apple products. 

Customers can purchase all of Apple’s products currently available in India, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and watches, from the store. The store also showcases Apple Arcade, HomePod, Apple Music, and Apple TV+. The Genius Bar on the first floor offers assistance to visitors.

India has emerged as an increasingly important market for Apple. The company’s manufacturing partners have also ramped up the local assembling of iPhone and other products in the country. The Mumbai store’s opening is a major step in Apple’s commitment to expanding its footprint in India, and a second store is set to open in New Delhi on April 20.

Image Credits: Apple

