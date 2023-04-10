Apple Enforces Exclusivity, Bans 22 Rival Brands Near First Retail Store in India

BY Sriansh

Published 10 Apr 2023

Retail Apple Store India First Image

Apple is all set to open its first-ever retail store in India later this month. Ahead of the opening, a new report from The Economic Times has revealed that Apple has demanded 22 rival brands to stay away from the Jio Drive Mall, the place where it is opening its first exclusive store in India.

According to the report, Apple has signed an agreement with the mall owner to not allow any of the brands listed as “Competing Brands” to display, sell, or even advertise their products or services within the boundaries of the shopping center’s exclusivity zone.

The list of 22 companies that cannot operate in the “exclusive zone” near Jio Drive Mall, India, includes Amazon, Bose, Dell, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Garmin, Google, Hitachi, HP, HTC, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba, and Twitter. Surprisingly, Samsung, which is regarded as one of Apple’s main competitors in the market, has not made it to the list. 

According to the reports, Apple has signed an 11-year lease agreement. As part of the agreement, the company will ensure a minimum monthly payment of Rs. 42 lakhs (~$51,300) and a 2% revenue share contribution for the first 36 months, which will increase to 2.5% thereafter. The rent will rise by 15% every three years. The store is said to be around 21,000 square feet in size, making it one of the largest Apple stores in the world.

India is emerging as a crucial market for Apple, with the country projected to be a significant contributor to the company’s revenue in the near future. To strengthen its presence in the country, Apple has set up several assembling plants, with more in the pipeline. In a sign of the company’s commitment to the Indian market, reports suggest that Apple CEO Tim Cook will attend the opening of its first retail store in the country. 

Source: The Economic Times

Related Articles

iPHone 15 Dynamic Island

Forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro Could Get Under-Display Face ID

Dave Johnson

Non-Pro iPhones Could Get ProMotion Technology in 2025

Dave Johnson
Apple Mixed Reality Pro Headset

Apple Could Delay Mass Production of Mixed-Reality Headset

Dave Johnson
WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023 Dates Confirmed: June 5 to 9 at Apple Park

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel