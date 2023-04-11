Not One But Two Apple Stores to Open in India Next Week

Apple recently confirmed that it will open its first retail store in India recently. The company has now confirmed that it will not only open its flagship store in Mumbai but also a store in Delhi next week.

The first store, called Apple BKC, will be located in Mumbai’s business district, Bandra Kurla Complex, and will open to the public on April 18th. Apple made an official announcement about this store earlier in April and now confirmed that it will inaugurate the store on April 18, 2023.

Just two days later, on April 20th, Apple will open its second store in India, named Apple Saket, located in Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall. The store will offer the latest Apple products, support services, and Today at Apple sessions. Apple says the Saket store logo draws inspiration from “Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.”

The Apple BKC store in India will be a flagship Apple outlet spanning across 22,000 square feet with a flagship architecture. The company has reportedly even demanded 22 rival brands to stay away from the nearby location of the Apple BKC store. The store in Delhi, however, will be a smaller store and not a flagship retail outlet.

India has become a crucial market for Apple, with the country poised to contribute significantly to the company’s revenue in the near future. To strengthen its presence in India, Apple suppliers have even opened several assembly plants, with plans for more in the pipeline.

Reports suggest that Apple CEO Tim Cook may attend the opening of the company’s BKC retail store in India, indicating the tech giant’s commitment to the Indian market. However, at this moment, it is unknown if Cook will be present at the Delhi store opening.