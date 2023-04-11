Not One But Two Apple Stores to Open in India Next Week

BY Sriansh

Published 11 Apr 2023

Apple Store India delhi

Apple recently confirmed that it will open its first retail store in India recently. The company has now confirmed that it will not only open its flagship store in Mumbai but also a store in Delhi next week.

The first store, called Apple BKC, will be located in Mumbai’s business district, Bandra Kurla Complex, and will open to the public on April 18th. Apple made an official announcement about this store earlier in April and now confirmed that it will inaugurate the store on April 18, 2023. 

Just two days later, on April 20th, Apple will open its second store in India, named Apple Saket, located in Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall. The store will offer the latest Apple products, support services, and Today at Apple sessions. Apple says the Saket store logo draws inspiration from “Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.”

The Apple BKC store in India will be a flagship Apple outlet spanning across 22,000 square feet with a flagship architecture. The company has reportedly even demanded 22 rival brands to stay away from the nearby location of the Apple BKC store. The store in Delhi, however, will be a smaller store and not a flagship retail outlet. 

India has become a crucial market for Apple, with the country poised to contribute significantly to the company’s revenue in the near future. To strengthen its presence in India, Apple suppliers have even opened several assembly plants, with plans for more in the pipeline. 

Reports suggest that Apple CEO Tim Cook may attend the opening of the company’s BKC retail store in India, indicating the tech giant’s commitment to the Indian market. However, at this moment, it is unknown if Cook will be present at the Delhi store opening. 

Related Articles

Retail Apple Store India First Image

Apple Provides a First Look at Its First Retail Store in India

Sriansh
iPHone 15 Dynamic Island

Forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro Could Get Under-Display Face ID

Dave Johnson

Non-Pro iPhones Could Get ProMotion Technology in 2025

Dave Johnson
Apple Mixed Reality Pro Headset

Apple Could Delay Mass Production of Mixed-Reality Headset

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel