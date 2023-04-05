Apple Provides a First Look at Its First Retail Store in India

Apple has shared the first look of its first retail store in India, called Apple BKC.

Apple has been rumored to open its first-ever retail store in India for months now. The company has now officially confirmed that it will be opening the store soon and shared a picture showcasing the store. The store is located at the Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The store’s façade is decorated with the iconic interpretations of Kaali Peeli taxi art that is unique to Mumbai.

The barricade also features illustrations of various Apple products and services that customers will be able to discover in-store. Apple had initially planned to debut its first retail outlet in India in 2021 but had to delay the opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations.

However, it is expected that the store will finally open later this month. In addition, the company is reportedly planning to open another store in New Delhi in the coming months. The Mumbai store is said to be approximately 22,000 square feet, making it a flagship Apple retail store.

In recent years, India has emerged as an increasingly important market for Apple. Although the company had a limited presence in the country previously, it is now expected that India will become a significant contributor to Apple’s revenue in the future. Apple’s contract manufacturing partners have also ramped up the local assembling of iPhone and other products in the country.

The company is now set to open its first-ever retail store in the sub-continental country soon. To celebrate the opening of the store, Apple has also created special wallpapers based on the illustrations of the barricade as well as a music playlist.