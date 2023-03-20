First Apple Retail Apple Store in India to Open Next Month

Apple is set to open its flagship retail store in Mumbai, India, next month, following several delays.

The store will be located in the Jio World Drive mall, spanning over 22,000 square feet, and is expected to be a retail landmark similar to Apple’s stores in other major cities around the world, including Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore. This will be the first time customers in India will be able to purchase Apple products directly from the company and not through authorized resellers.

According to sources cited by The Economic Times, the smaller Apple store in New Delhi’s Select CityWalk mall is also expected to open between April and June. According to the report, the Delhi store is ~12,000 square feet and has been completed ahead of the Mumbai store. However, as Mumbai is the flagship Apple Store in India, it will open first, followed shortly after by the Delhi store.

India has become an important market for Apple over the last few years. It has been one of the best-performing markets for the company, achieving record overall sales in the country in the quarter that ended in December. The company has also been investing in the country to boost production capabilities, with AirPods and iPad all expected to be manufactured in India soon.

The opening of the first Apple retail store in India has faced numerous delays over the years. Nonetheless, the store is finally set to open soon. Apple executives, including retail chief Deirdre O’Brien, are expected to attend the store’s opening, with speculation of Tim Cook also making an appearance.

Source: The Economic Times