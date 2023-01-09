Apple Moves Closer to Opening Its First Physical Retail Store in India

The first official Apple retail store in India could be a reality soon. According to a report from The Financial Times, Apple has listed job openings for 12 store worker roles in “various locations” throughout the country. Thus, it seems Apple is almost ready to enter the Indian retail market.

The roles suggest Apple is looking to hire people for store leaders, store managers, technical specialists, and Genius Bar roles. In addition to the listing, the report claims that at least five people based in Mumbai and New Delhi have announced on LinkedIn that they have been hired for the yet-to-be-announced stores.

Although Apple has never officially admitted that it will soon open a retail store in India, previous reports have suggested that the company is working hard to open a flagship 22,000-square-foot store in Mumbai. This store was originally planned to open in 2021, but the global health crisis and economic uncertainty reportedly forced Apple to delay the opening.

In addition to the Mumbai store, Apple is also said to be planning a smaller 10,000 to 12,000-square-foot store in New Delhi and potentially other stores in locations such as malls and high-end shopping districts across India. This move is part of Apple’s larger strategy to make retail a major part of its presence in the country.

In addition to opening a physical brick-and-mortar store, Apple has also been working to build out a manufacturing supply chain in the country. Following the release of the iPhone 14, the company shifted its assembly from China to India. And now, the company is further looking to expand its presence in the country.

Source: The Financial Times