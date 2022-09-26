Apple Starts iPhone 14 Manufacturing in India

BY Sriansh

Published 26 Sep 2022

As expected, Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. This is the first time Apple has started producing a new iPhone model in the subcontinent country, almost alongside China. According to a report from TechCrunch, India-assembled iPhone 14 models are expected to go on sale in the country later this year.

Apple said in a statement that it is “excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” just a few weeks after its launch. Historically, India has been the site of production of older iPhone models. Production of newer iPhone models has never started in the country until several months after they were introduced globally.

Apple supplier Foxconn has now set up a manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai to assemble the iPhone 14. The company also plans to manufacture iPhone 14 Plus later this year in India.

India has become Apple supplier’s Foxconn and Wistron’s place of interest. The government has been making a lot of moves to attract production in the country and wants to establish India as the next ‘manufacturing hub’ of the world.

According to JP Morgan’s analysts, “ample labor resources and competitive labor costs” are some of the key factors that make India a desirable iPhone production location. According to a recent report, Apple is planning to move 25% of total global iPhone production to India by 2025. 

There is currently no word on if the iPhone 14 price in India will fall due to local manufacturing. This, however, hasn’t been the case with iPhone 12 and iPhone SE, so we would expect the prices to remain the same. 

Source: TechCrunch

