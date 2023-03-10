Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Now Available for Pre-Order

BY Sriansh

Published 10 Mar 2023

iPhone 14 Yellow Color

Apple announced the new yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus earlier this week, and they are now available for pre-order.

Customers can pre-order the yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus from the Apple Store starting today, March 10th. The first orders for the yellow iPhone 14 will ship on Tuesday, March 14, giving early buyers a chance to experience the new color and all the features that come with it.

The new color of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus joins the existing range of Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple. This is not the first time Apple has introduced a new color midway through the product cycle to boost sales, as the company did the same thing last year with the iPhone 13 Green and Alpine Green.

The new yellow color adds a vibrant and eye-catching option for customers looking for something different. The new iPhones retain the same features as the regular models, including a dual-camera system, an A15 Bionic chip, and safety capabilities such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The devices also feature the same Ceramic Shield protection on the front and the back.

Along with the new color option, Apple also launched four new Silicone Case colors for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and new Apple Watch bands. The new case options include Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris. They can also be bought from the Apple Store starting today.

Will you be grabbing the new iPhone 14 yellow color? Let us know in the comments section below! 

