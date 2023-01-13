Apple to Address iPhone 14 Pro Display Horizontal Lines Issue

Apple has confirmed that it is working on a fix to address the iPhone 14 Pro display issue where horizontal lines begin to show on the display.

Last month, a lot of users reported that their iPhone 14 Pro was showing horizontal lines when they power on their device. The issue was said to have occurred after the iOS 16.2 update although some users reported that they had experienced it prior to the update as well.

Apple, at the time, did not provide any specific information about the issue. Although a customer claimed that an Apple Support representative had acknowledged the company’s efforts to resolve the issue, there was no official confirmation from Apple.

Apple has now acknowledged the display issue and has assured that it is not a hardware defect. In a memo (via MacRumors), Apple has said that iPhone 14 Pro users, “when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen.” “Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue,” the memo adds.

In addition to the horizontal lines on the display issue, the iOS 16.2 update brought a couple of more issues. Apple also suspended the option to upgrade to the new Home app architecture shortly after the update’s release. Many users have been complaining about the issues with HomeKit accessories after the upgrade.

The company will likely release iOS 16.2.1 update to address these issues. Stay tuned to iJunkie where we will provide updates as soon as the fix for the iPhone 14 Pro’s horizontal lines display issue as well as iOS 16.2.1 update is out.

Via: MacRumors