Apple Launches iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in New Yellow Color

Apple has announced iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in a new yellow color. The new color was first rumored to launch last week and has now been made official.

The new shade adds to the existing Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple options. Apple usually introduces new color options in the spring to boost sales midway through the device’s product cycle. Last year, the company introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and a new Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro models.

The new color iPhones offer the same features as the regular iPhone 14 models. Both models come with a dual-camera system, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and safety capabilities such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The devices also have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover and an updated internal design for better-sustained performance and easier repairs.

In addition to the new color, Apple has also announced four new Silicone Case colors for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris. The new colors add to the existing lineup, which includes colors such as Pink, White, and Black.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14.

Source: Apple