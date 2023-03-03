Apple Could Launch iPhone 14 in New Yellow Color Next Week

BY Sriansh

Published 3 Mar 2023

Yellow iPhone 14 rumor

According to a new post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Mac Otakara), Apple will release the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in a new yellow color as soon as next week. 

While the authenticity of the post is yet to be confirmed, Apple has a history of releasing new iPhone colors in the spring to boost sales. The introduction of the Green color option for the iPhone 13 series last year is a testament to that. Furthermore, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple in April 2021, suggesting that the addition of new colors mid-cycle has become somewhat of a tradition for the company.

Apple has used the Yellow color for its iPhones previously. Both iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR were available in a shade of yellow. Moreover, iPhone 5C was also launched in yellow color when it was introduced. While the company has been rumored to announce iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow color, it is not clear if the company will add a new variant to the Pro models.

In addition to the report by Mac Otakara, sources have also told MacRumors that Apple’s PR team is planning a product briefing next week, adding to the evidence of a new color announcement. Apple’s rumored move to add a new color option to the iPhone 14 lineup is a welcome addition that promises users not only a fresh and trendy look but also a choice of a vivid and attention-grabbing variant — that is also in sync with the upcoming Spring season.

Source: Weibo | Via: MacRumors, Mac Otakara

