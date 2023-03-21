Report: iPhone 14 Plus Outselling iPhone 13 mini in Sales Figures

Apple’s iPhone 14 series has been out for a while, and we’re finally beginning to see some interesting sales trends emerge. According to a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the iPhone 14 Plus is selling better than the iPhone 13 mini — the model Apple discontinued for a larger iPhone 14.

According to previous reports, Apple iPhone 14 Plus sales were lower than expected. Consecutively, Apple decided to halt the production of the iPhone 14 Plus. Now, the report from DSCC claims that while the iPhone 14 Plus may not be topping the selling charts, it is still selling better than the iPhone 13 mini.

The DSCC report, which goes through the iPhone panel shipment data from June 2022 through April 2023, has revealed that shipments for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus are 59% higher than they were for the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini during the same period in the previous year.

Although the iPhone 14 Plus is doing better than its predecessor, it is still trailing behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a 36% share of overall panel shipments for the series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 come in second and third place, respectively, with 28% and 25% shares. The iPhone 14 Plus is in fourth place with an 11% share.

Overall, the iPhone 14 series seems to be slightly more popular than the previous series, with a 2% increase in year-on-year panel shipments as of April. However, this growth has been fueled mainly by increased sales of the more expensive Pro models, at the cost of fewer standard iPhone 14 models being sold.

Though monthly panel shipment numbers may not perfectly reflect the exact number of iPhone units sold in a given month due to factors like stockpiling and shipment lags, the combined figures for the 11-month period provide a reasonably accurate picture of overall sales.

Source: DSCC