iPhone 14 Plus Sales ‘Lower Than Expected’

BY Sriansh

Published 13 Oct 2022

iPhone 14

Earlier this month, Apple officially launched the iPhone 14 Plus. Almost a month after its announcement, the device went on sale in early October. However, a new report suggests that sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are very low.

According to a report from DigiTimes, sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are considerably overshadowed by an “enthusiastic” response to the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. As per the publication’s sources, total shipments of the iPhone 14 models are likely to be similar to those of the iPhone 13 lineup in the second half of 2021.

If the sales number remains low in the coming future, Apple may cut orders of parts to make the devices in the second half of October. Apple was expected to make nearly 90 million new iPhones overall in the second half of 2022, but if the demand remains low, this number could fall to 80 million units. 

A previous report suggested that Apple is already looking to cut production of the iPhone 14. Display analyst Ross Young has also reported that panel orders for the iPhone 14 are down 38 percent compared to the iPhone 13 at this time last year. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are losing value twice as fast as last year’s iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 in the resale market.

As mentioned above, this is likely due to vast differences between the Pro and the non-Pro model this year. Only the Pro models feature the new A16 Bionic chipset, 120Hz Always-On display, and 48MP camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 feels mostly the same as last year’s iPhone 14 series, with the major difference being the new color options. 

Which iPhone 14 model have you purchased (or are planning to purchase)? Are you going to opt for the base model or the Pro model? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: DigiTimes

Related Articles

Apple Ditches iPhone 14 Production Increase Due to Lower Demand

Sriansh

Apple Starts iPhone 14 Manufacturing in India

Sriansh
iPhone 14 camera

Analyst: 25% Of iPhones Will Be Made in India by 2025

Sriansh

Video: YouTuber Demos iPhone 14 Car Crash Detection in Real Life

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel