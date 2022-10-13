iPhone 14 Plus Sales ‘Lower Than Expected’

Earlier this month, Apple officially launched the iPhone 14 Plus. Almost a month after its announcement, the device went on sale in early October. However, a new report suggests that sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are very low.

According to a report from DigiTimes, sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are considerably overshadowed by an “enthusiastic” response to the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. As per the publication’s sources, total shipments of the iPhone 14 models are likely to be similar to those of the iPhone 13 lineup in the second half of 2021.

If the sales number remains low in the coming future, Apple may cut orders of parts to make the devices in the second half of October. Apple was expected to make nearly 90 million new iPhones overall in the second half of 2022, but if the demand remains low, this number could fall to 80 million units.

A previous report suggested that Apple is already looking to cut production of the iPhone 14. Display analyst Ross Young has also reported that panel orders for the iPhone 14 are down 38 percent compared to the iPhone 13 at this time last year. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are losing value twice as fast as last year’s iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 in the resale market.

As mentioned above, this is likely due to vast differences between the Pro and the non-Pro model this year. Only the Pro models feature the new A16 Bionic chipset, 120Hz Always-On display, and 48MP camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 feels mostly the same as last year’s iPhone 14 series, with the major difference being the new color options.

