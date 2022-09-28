Apple Ditches iPhone 14 Production Increase Due to Lower Demand

BY Sriansh

Published 28 Sep 2022

Apple introduced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus earlier this month. The new base models don’t offer a massive upgrade over the iPhone 13 models, which Apple continues to sell, and now a Bloomberg report suggests that Apple has backed off plans to increase production of its new iPhone 14 models this year due to low demand.

The report says that “an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize.” Usually, Apple raises production this time of the year to meet holiday season sales. Bloomberg’s sources claim that Apple wanted to increase production by 6 million units. However, the Cupertino giant has now decided to scrap those plans. 

On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro models are doing really well for Apple. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple had asked Foxconn to increase production of the iPhone 14 Pro by 10 percent to meet the demand of the holiday season. He adds that Apple’s suppliers are rebalancing production to focus more on the Pro duo. 

Part of the problem is the Chinese market as well. The country is facing an economic downturn, due to which iPhone 14 sales have fallen by 11 percent in the first three days after its release, compared to iPhone 13 sales at the same time a year ago. Global demand is low as well, amidst rising inflation and economic uncertainty. 

Which iPhone 14 model have you purchased (or are planning to purchase)? Are you going to opt for the base model or the Pro model? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Bloomberg

