iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus Announced with A15 Bionic, New 12MP Camera, More

Apple, at its Far Out event today, officially launched the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Unlike the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the standard models offer only minor upgrades over the previous generation. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

Design

Starting off with the design, you’ll notice that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 don’t look a lot different. This is because the design has been left unchanged. The squared-edge glass-sandwich design is here to stay, and the phone still comes with aluminum sides and a glossy back panel. The only difference in terms of the design of the iPhone 14 is the new color options. Talking about the colors, the iPhone 14 will be available in Black, White, Red, and Blue at launch.

Display

Like the design, iPhone 14 comes with the same 6.1-inch display with only a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s effectively the same panel we saw last year. iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch display, but it also offers only a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Plus is effectively aimed at providing a large-screen iPhone experience without the premium price of the Pro model.

Processor

Every time an iPhone model is released, we’re used to seeing an internal refresh. Apple, however, seems to have decided to let go of this approach for 2022. In this year’s launch, only the Pro variant features Apple’s improved A16 Bionic chip, while iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use last year’s A15 chip found on the Pro model. The company is also offering the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in the same storage variants as before, i.e., 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Camera

Similar to how the new features are reserved for the Pro models, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with the same dual 12MP camera that we first saw on the iPhone 13. Thankfully, Apple has upgraded the front camera across the lineup, and now the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus comes with a 12MP sensor with a faster aperture of f/1.9 and supports autofocus. Enhanced aperture and autofocus will allow users to capture brighter images.

Battery

It appears that there are no changes in the battery department, meaning the iPhone 14 will offer the same battery life as iPhone 13. Charging speeds have remained the same, with Apple claiming that the device will charge from 0-50% in about 30 minutes. Furthermore, MagSafe-based charging is still 15W, while Qi Wireless Charging is limited to 7.5W.

eSIM Only, Satellite Connectivity

One important thing to note here is that all the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models sold in the US will offer eSIM connectivity only. There is no physical SIM card slot on the iPhone 14 models sold in the United States. iPhone 14 also features satellite connectivity.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 14 will be available for $799, with the iPhone 14 Plus starting at $899. The pre-orders for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will go live on September 9, with in-store availability for iPhone 14 beginning in a week from September 16, 2022, i.e., on the 23rd. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Plus will be available for go on open sale in October. Check out the complete nitty-gritty details of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus pricing, launch date, and availability here.