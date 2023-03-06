Report: Apple Set to Launch New iPhone Case Colors this Spring

Alongside the launch of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in a new yellow color, Apple is reportedly set to launch new iPhone case colors this spring.

Twitter account Majin Bu claims that Apple will introduce two additional colors to its Leather Case collection for the iPhone 14 series, as part of an upcoming spring collection. The new colors that are set to be introduced include Deep Violet and Golden Brown. The Deep Violet looks like a lighter shade of the Ink iPhone 14 Pro case, while the Golden Brown looks similar to the Orange iPhone 14 Pro case.

Apple Is expected to release 2 new colors for the spring collection of iPhone 14 leather cases pic.twitter.com/3xd09MUd7c — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 5, 2023

It is not unusual for Apple to refresh its iPhone case and Apple Watch band color options on a seasonal basis. The company has introduced new cases for iPhone and bands for Apple Watch around Spring previously as well. Leaker Majin Bu has accurately leaked some iPhone case colors in the past, but their track record is not perfect, so we recommend you to take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

Apple introduced new spring color options for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands on March 8 last year, so it is possible that new color options could be announced as early as this week if Apple sticks to the same schedule this year. Would you be interested in buying these new iPhone 14 cases? Let us know in the comments section below!