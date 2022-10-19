Apple Reportedly Halts iPhone 14 Plus Production

A recent report suggests that Apple is cutting the production of the iPhone 14 Plus barely weeks after the device began shipping to buyers.

According to The Information, Apple is halting the iPhone 14 Plus production to re-evaluate demand. Citing supply chain sources, the report suggests that the tech giant has reached out to at least one supplier to stop producing a component for the device.

The report reads:

“Apple has told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components while its procurement team re-evaluates demand for the product.”

The iPhone 14 Plus is a mid-range device with a larger 6.7-inch screen — a feature previously reserved for the premium “Pro Max” iPhones. The Plus lineup on the iPhone 14 contrasts Apple’s iPhone 12 and 13 strategies, which have a smaller 5.4-inch screen.

Apple discontinued the iPhone Mini product line this year due to low demand. Perhaps the Plus product line will suffer a similar fate.

The Waning Demand for iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus has experienced weak demand since it launched last month.

In late September, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders were lackluster. Shortly after, a DigiTimes article revealed that iPhone 14 Plus sales are slower than expected.

Meanwhile, demand for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models is significantly higher.

Indeed, a Bloomberg report claimed that Apple was shifting production capacity to the Pro models due to more robust demand. It further suggested that interest in the mid-range iPhone models was declining. As a result, Apple canceled plans to increase iPhone 14 production from 90 million to 96 million units in the second half of 2022.

What’s responsible for the lackluster iPhone 14 Plus demand?

One explanation is the device debuted amid a weaker global economy and rising inflation, which resulted in reduced consumer spending. However, the most likely reason is buyers are opting for the more feature-filled iPhone 14 Pro since it costs only $100 more than the iPhone 14 Plus.

We're curious to see if the Plus lineup will be present in future iPhones.