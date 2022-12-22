Report: Some iPhone 14 Pro Units Experiencing Boot-Up Issues with Flashing Lines

iOS 16.2 has reportedly caused boot issues on the iPhone 14 Pro. Many iPhone 14 Pro users on social media are reporting that their iPhone shows horizontal lines when they power on their device.

Many users have reported the issue on Twitter, Reddit, and even Apple Support forums. Most of the users experiencing this issue claim that the horizontal lines during the boot have begun to show following the iOS 16.2 update. However, some users have reported the issue even occurring on older versions of ‌iOS 16‌.

One user affected by the issue was informed by Apple Support has informed them that the problem is not due to a hardware defect. Instead, it is a bug in iOS 16. One Reddit user even claims that an Apple engineer informed them over the phone that the company is working on a software patch for the issue.

It is important to note that this issue with flashing lines during the boot is not affecting all iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max units. However, for those who are experiencing the problem, it can be frustrating and inconvenient. It is unclear at this time how widespread the issue is or how many users are affected.

iOS 16.2 is not only causing boot issues on some iPhone 14 Pro units. It was reported earlier today that Apple has also suspended the option to upgrade to the new Home app architecture on iOS 16.2. Many users have been complaining about the issues with HomeKit accessories after the upgrade.

While there is no official information on when the bug will be fixed, we expect it to be patched with the release of iOS 16.2.1. Have you experienced this issue on your iPhone 14 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors, Piunikaweb