Report: Some iPhone 14 Pro Units Experiencing Boot-Up Issues with Flashing Lines

BY Sriansh

Published 22 Dec 2022

iPhone 14 Pro boot glitch horizontal lines

iOS 16.2 has reportedly caused boot issues on the iPhone 14 Pro. Many iPhone 14 Pro users on social media are reporting that their iPhone shows horizontal lines when they power on their device.

Many users have reported the issue on Twitter, Reddit, and even Apple Support forums. Most of the users experiencing this issue claim that the horizontal lines during the boot have begun to show following the iOS 16.2 update. However, some users have reported the issue even occurring on older versions of ‌iOS 16‌.

One user affected by the issue was informed by Apple Support has informed them that the problem is not due to a hardware defect. Instead, it is a bug in iOS 16. One Reddit user even claims that an Apple engineer informed them over the phone that the company is working on a software patch for the issue. 

iPhone 14 Pro Max Horizontal Lines Across Screen When Phone Wakes Up from iphone

It is important to note that this issue with flashing lines during the boot is not affecting all iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max units. However, for those who are experiencing the problem, it can be frustrating and inconvenient. It is unclear at this time how widespread the issue is or how many users are affected.

iOS 16.2 is not only causing boot issues on some iPhone 14 Pro units. It was reported earlier today that Apple has also suspended the option to upgrade to the new Home app architecture on iOS 16.2. Many users have been complaining about the issues with HomeKit accessories after the upgrade.

While there is no official information on when the bug will be fixed, we expect it to be patched with the release of iOS 16.2.1. Have you experienced this issue on your iPhone 14 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors, Piunikaweb

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Pro LI Features iOS 16.2

iOS 16.2 Beta Changes How Always On Display Works on Your iPhone 14 Pro

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Launching Later This Month

Sriansh

iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Ditch Physical Volume & Power Buttons

Sriansh

Apple Reportedly Halts iPhone 14 Plus Production

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel