Apple Delays Plans to Open First Store in India, Again

Apple has once again delayed the opening of its first-ever physical retail store in India. The store was slated to open in Mumbai sometime in 2022, but The Economic Times now reports that Apple has now pushed back its plans to Q1, 2023.

Apple originally planned to open its first store in India in 2021. However, after the country was badly hit by the pandemic, Apple decided to delay the opening to 2022. And now, the opening has been delayed to 2023. The report says that Apple is still facing many pandemic-related issues, such as “interior fitting and other supplies getting delayed due to the squeeze in shipping.”

The proposed Apple store in Mumbai will spread across 22,000 feet and will be one of the most spectacular Apple Stores in the world. Apple is touting that the Mumbai store will be a “landmark” store known for its iconic design, on par with its store in LA and Singapore. The company is also planning to open a second store in the country’s capital, New Delhi, after the launch of the Mumbai store.

The company currently sells its products only through its first-party online store and third-party resellers in India. It has been planning to open its physical store in India since 2015, but it hasn’t been able to due to delays in regulatory approvals. Pandemic delays have also not helped. It now looks like Apple will open its first store in India next year, subject to any future delays.

Source: The Economic Times