iOS 17 to Include ‘Most Requested Features’: Report

Apple is set to announce iOS 17 at the upcoming WWDC 2023 keynote, and it appears to come with more than just bug fixes.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s next iOS release will contain some “nice to have” features. Gurman says that Apple initially intended iOS 17 to be a “tune-up” release focused on performance improvements and bug fixes. However, as development progressed, Apple shifted its focus to include new features users requested.

While specific details on what iOS 17 will include are currently unknown, Gurman notes that the update is set to address several of users’ most requested features. However, it may lack a major “tentpole” improvement like the redesigned Lock Screen introduced in iOS 16. Gurman, however, mentions that Apple is internally calling iOS 17 “Dawn,” and it will “check off” some of the most requested features.

When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several “nice to have” features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen. The goal of the software, codenamed “Dawn,” is to check off several of users’ most requested features.

Gurman’s report also suggests that Apple is taking a more cautious approach to development, aiming to avoid the issues that plagued iOS 16’s release. The previous update suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start.

The upcoming WWDC in June will likely serve as the platform for the announcement of iOS 17 and other major OS versions such as watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14. Previous reports have suggested that iOS 17 could bring changes to Siri, iMessage redesign, support for sideloading and alternate app stores, and improvements to CarPlay.

This year’s event is expected to be particularly busy, with rumors of Apple’s first AR/VR headset and the reveal of its new “xrOS” platform.

Source: Bloomberg