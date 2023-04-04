iOS 17 Could Drop Support for These iPhone and iPad Models

BY Sriansh

Published 4 Apr 2023

iOS 17 logo

Apple is set to announce its upcoming software updates at WWDC 2023. Now, a new reliable report claims iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 could drop support for several older iPhone and iPad models, including iPhone X.

According to a reliable source (via MacRumors), Apple’s iOS 17 could drop support for devices including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and fifth-generation iPad. If the rumor turns out to be true, it will mean that iOS 17 will drop support for devices powered by the A11 Bionic chip or older.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 dropped support for popular older devices, including the iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, original iPhone SE, and a few iPad models. Now iOS 17 could add even more devices to the list of unsupported devices. There will be a few exceptions, though, such as the iPad models with the A10 Fusion chip and the second-generation iPad Pro with the A10X Fusion chip.

While there is no official statement on this yet, Apple’s decision to not have support for older devices with iOS 17 could be related to the unpatchable bootrom vulnerability that affects the A5 through A11 chips. Since the company cannot patch these devices, as the bootrom operates in a read-only state, it could be dropping support for these devices. This will allow Apple to ensure the security of the users who own these devices. 

Via: MacRumors

