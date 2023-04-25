iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Apple has just released the third beta version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 for registered developers. The new build comes nearly two weeks after the second beta launch. In addition to iOS 16.5 Beta 3, Apple has also released the beta builds of macOS 13.4, tvOS 16.5, and watchOS 9.5.

Apple has changed the way to install beta builds with iOS 16.4. For developers who want to test the new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 betas, you’ll need to have an Apple ID associated with a developer account. To opt-in, open the Settings app, go to Software Update, tap on Beta Updates, and toggle on the iOS 16/iPadOS 16 Developer Beta.

Keep in mind that it’s best to install the iOS 16.5 Beta 3 on a secondary device, as beta releases may have more bugs compared to the stable version. We also recommend you to back up your device before installing the build. iOS 16.5 is supported on devices eligible for iOS 16, which includes iPhone models released after the iPhone 8.

The first and second betas of iOS 16.5 didn’t have many changes, but it’s possible that new features have been added in the third beta. The official changelog mentions “bug fixes and improvements,” but more details will be available once developers and testers install the latest iOS beta build on their devices.

Will you be installing the third beta build of iOS 16.5 on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases