iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 Beta 3 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 25 Apr 2023

Apple has just released the third beta version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 for registered developers. The new build comes nearly two weeks after the second beta launch. In addition to iOS 16.5 Beta 3, Apple has also released the beta builds of macOS 13.4, tvOS 16.5, and watchOS 9.5.

Apple has changed the way to install beta builds with iOS 16.4. For developers who want to test the new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 betas, you’ll need to have an Apple ID associated with a developer account. To opt-in, open the Settings app, go to Software Update, tap on Beta Updates, and toggle on the iOS 16/iPadOS 16 Developer Beta. 

Keep in mind that it’s best to install the iOS 16.5 Beta 3 on a secondary device, as beta releases may have more bugs compared to the stable version. We also recommend you to back up your device before installing the build. iOS 16.5 is supported on devices eligible for iOS 16, which includes iPhone models released after the iPhone 8. 

The first and second betas of iOS 16.5 didn’t have many changes, but it’s possible that new features have been added in the third beta. The official changelog mentions “bug fixes and improvements,” but more details will be available once developers and testers install the latest iOS beta build on their devices.

Will you be installing the third beta build of iOS 16.5 on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature

iOS 16.4 Brings iPhone 14’s Satellite SOS Feature to Six More Countries

Sriansh
iOS 16.4

All the New Features in iOS 16.4

Darryl
iOS 16.4 iPhone 14 Pro

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Download Available Now

Sriansh

iOS 16.4 Brings Voice Isolation Feature for Phone Calls

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel