iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Just a day after releasing iOS 16.4 to the public, Apple today released iOS 16.5 Beta 1 to registered developers. Along with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, Apple has also released macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and iPadOS 16.5 Beta 1 to developers.

If you have the developer profile installed, you can download the latest beta build by going to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update is currently not available on the public beta change. It should be available within the next 24 hours. We will keep this post updated with the release of the public beta build.

It is advisable to install the latest build of iOS 16.5 only on a secondary device due to the possibility of encountering more bugs in this beta release than in the stable version. As for compatibility, iOS 16.5 is supported on the same devices as those eligible for iOS 16, which includes models released after the iPhone 8.

It is currently unknown what iOS 16.5 brings. Although the changelog specifies that the new software entails “bug fixes and improvements,” it is possible that Apple has included new features. We are still in the process of installing the latest iOS beta build, so it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it.

Will you be installing the first beta build of iOS 16.5 on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases